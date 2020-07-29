Jacobs Music Company set to close Lawrenceville location

Jacobs Music Company, Steinway piano

× Jacobs Music Company, Steinway piano

Jacobs Music Company, Steinway & Sons’ exclusive dealer representative in the area with headquarters in Philadelphia, is about to close its Lawrenceville store located at 2540 Brunswick Pike, Ewing Township.

With concerns about the pandemic, the store’s lease will not be renewed, according to information provided by the company. The company plans to open another location in the vicinity by next spring.

Chris Rinaldi, president of Jacobs, said, “After our flagship Steinway Selection Center suffered damage during the demonstrations in central Philadelphia on May 30, we moved our pianos to our suburban locations. While we had planned on a June reopening, with much of central Philadelphia’s office buildings continuing to be empty and many other retailers closed, we have decided to keep our pianos in our suburban locations where parking is abundant and close and our customers can more easily maintain social distancing.”

Jacobs Music Company is open only by appointment, and is limiting selections to one family or selection group at a time. All customers and staff are required to wear masks and all pianos played or demonstrated are disinfected after each selection prior to the next customer’s arrival.

Established in 1900, Jacobs Music was selected by Steinway & Sons as its only dealer representative in New Jersey, southeastern and south-central Pennsylvania, and Delaware for sales, technical service and concert and artist service. The company has seven showrooms, including its flagship Steinway Selection Center at 1718 Chestnut St. in Center City Philadelphia; as well as West Chester, Doylestown and Ephrata, Pennsylvania; and Cherry Hill, Lawrenceville and Shrewsbury. Jacobs Music is one of the nation’s oldest and largest acoustic and digital piano retailers with new, pre-owned and authentic factory restored Steinway & Sons pianos as well as Steinway’s Boston and Essex pianos. Jacobs also offers a vast selection of used instruments from manufacturers around the world and Roland digital pianos. For more information, visit www.jacobsmusiccompany.com or call 609-434-0222.