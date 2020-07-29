JBJ Soul Kitchen offering meals to go at Red Bank location

RED BANK – JBJ Soul Kitchen, a nonprofit community restaurant with a location in Red Bank, announced it is offering meals to go for curbside pickup.

Patrons can enjoy healthy, three-course meals at home while paying it forward to feed individuals and families experiencing food insecurity, according to a press release.

The JBJ Soul Kitchen restaurants in Red Bank (207 Monmouth St.) and Toms River (1769 Hooper Ave.) are open for outdoor seating and are offering a complimentary child’s entrée with the purchase of one regular entrée, according to the press release.

“The emergence of COVID-19 has bolstered our commitment to helping individuals and families in need,” said Dorothea Bongiovi, founder and program director.

“Since we recently transitioned back to our pay it forward model, about 83% of our meals are being served to those struggling with food insecurity. We want to spread the word that those in need can still count on us for a delicious meal served with dignity.

“At the same time, those who wish to support our mission can stop by to enjoy a meal outside or order a meal online for curbside pickup. Together, we can do what we can to help our community during this challenging time,” Bongiovi said.

Bongiovi is the wife of singer Jon Bon Jovi.

Paying guests donate a minimum of $20 for a three-course meal, including soup or salad, an entrée, and a dessert. When ordering, diners also have the ability to donate extra meals for those in need, according to the press release.

Guests who are unable to pay are invited to enjoy a meal and learn how volunteering at the restaurant can support their individual and family needs; from access to available resources in the community through the JBJ Soul Kitchen partner network to tasty meals in a friendly atmosphere, according to the press release.

For 13 weeks during the quarantine mandated by the New Jersey government, JBJ Soul Kitchen provided grab-and-go meals to individuals in need. The restaurants served a combined total of 7,800 meals to individuals, families, community partners and front-line workers, according to the press release.

“Thank you to our dedicated staff, patrons, donors and community partners for helping sustain this effort during this challenging time,” said Lou Morreale, general manager.

JBJ Soul Kitchen Red Bank is open Wednesday through Saturday from 5-7 p.m. with pre-order pickup available between 6-7 p.m.

JBJ Soul Kitchen Toms River is open Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 5-7 p.m. with pre-order pickup available between 6-7 p.m., and on Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with pre-order pickup between 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Menus feature seasonal items leveraging locally sourced and organic ingredients when possible from JBJ Soul Kitchen gardens. Vegetarian options, gluten-free, dairy-free substitutes are always available, according to the press release.

Individuals interested in making a pay it forward contribution may visit https://bit.ly/32EcLZg

For more information, visit www.jbjsoulkitchen.org or email info@jbjsoulkitchen.org