Margaret (Peg) Paul, 86 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully on July 25th at the Atrium Post-Acute Care in Hamilton. Born in Skillman, N.J. she was a long-time resident of the Hopewell and Pennington areas and lived in Hamilton for the past eleven years. She was employed by the Hopewell Valley School system as an Administrative Assistant for 25 years. She was an active member of the Hopewell Calvary Baptist and Hopewell Presbyterian churches.

She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Edna Bahrenburg, her sister Doris Beebe, husbands G. Richard Wyckoff, Kenneth Paul and step son Kenneth Paul, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Thomas F. Fillebrown, brother Fred Bahrenburg, sister Beverly Wetzel, four children and spouses; son G. Richard Wyckoff, Jr. and Ruth Patterson, daughter Cheryl Saleem and husband Sam, son Keith Wyckoff, son Kevin Wyckoff and Cathy Jacob, along with stepchildren Debbie (Paul) Varasse and spouse John, Diane (Paul) Moreton and spouse Ross, Brian Fillebrown, Guy Fillebrown and spouse Kathy Stueber, eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Due to Covid19 restrictions, there will be no visitation.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Hopewell Presbyterian Church at a later date.