Eight candidates will vie for three seats on Princeton school board

An eight-way race has shaped up for three seats on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education, following the July 27 deadline to file to run for the school board in the Nov. 3 general election.

Incumbent school board members Beth Behrend and Michele L. Tuck-Ponder are seeking re-election, but Jessica Deutsch has decided not to seek another term on the school board. The term is for three years.

Behrend is running on the “For Our Kids” slate. She serves on the school board’s Facilities, Finance and Policy committees, and is an alternate member of the Student Achievement Committee.

Tuck-Ponder is running on the “Experience. Independence. Integrity” slate. She is the chairman of the school board’s Equity Committee and also serves on the Personnel Committee.

Behrend and Tuck-Ponder are being challenged by Adam Bierman, who is running on the Excellent Affordable Schools slate; Hendricks S. Davis; and Jean Y. Durbin.

Rounding out the field of eight school board candidates is the “Diversity, Affordability, Trust” slate comprised of former school board member William Hare, who served from 2017 to 2019; Paul Johnson; and Karen Lemon.