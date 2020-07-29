Second suspect charged in Royal Oaks shooting in South Brunswick

A second suspect has been charged in connection with a shooting that took place earlier this month in the Royal Oaks Apartment Complex.

Jayvin Almestica, 20, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was apprehended in Dover, Delaware, last week and extradited to New Jersey on July 28, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Raymond J. Hayducka of the South Brunswick Police Department on July 29.

Almestica is charged with first degree attempted murder in connection to the shooting. He will be held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

South Brunswick police responded to the shooting on July 11 at approximately 3:59 p.m. which took place in the vicinity of the Royal Oaks Apartments clubhouse, located at 200 Henderson Road. An 18-year-old Monmouth Junction man was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick and treated for gunshot wounds, according to the statement.

Hayducka praised the efforts of the officers and detectives involved with solving the crime.

“Gun violence is rare in our community, and I am thankful we have quickly tracked down those responsible,” the chief said in the statement.

He added, “I also want to thank Prosecutor Ciccone and her office for all their assistance.”

The investigation is active and is continuing. Anyone with information should call Detective Timothy Hoover of the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4000 ext. 7443, or Detective Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4060.

