South River residents warned of electric utility scam

Over the past several days, South River residents have reported receiving phone calls from individuals claiming to be from the electric company. The individuals have requested information from residents, threatened the disconnection of their electric service, and/or have demanded payment via telephone.

Residents are advised to disregard these phone calls as these individuals are not representatives from South River Electric Utility. These phone calls are scam attempts and not legitimate, according to information provided by the South River Police Department. Do not provide these individuals with any personal or financial information.

Questions regarding electric utilities may be directed to the Borough of South River at 732-257-1999, ext. 520.