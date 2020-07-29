Spotswood church reopens thrift shop, will hold outdoor mass

SPOTSWOOD–St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will reopen its thrift shop, begin its community suppers again, and hold its first outdoor mass in August, after being closed for months due to COVID-19.

St. Peter’s announced its plan to resume community outreach with the reopening of its popular thrift shop on Aug. 1.

The thrift shop has been closed since early March and will reopen with more space, more inventory and a sale on all summer clothing. While supplies last, every piece of summer clothing will be sold for $1, according to a prepared statement

The thrift shop also sells items such as footwear, household items, antique china, costume jewelry, toys and bikes, according to the statement.

Hours remain the same: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations will be accepted curbside during hours of operation only.

All shoppers, volunteers and donors will be required to wear masks and follow health and safety protocols, according to the statement.

One hundred percent of thrift shop revenues support the ministry of St. Peter’s.

This will be followed by the return of St. Peter’s weekly Wednesday night community suppers, which will now be takeout only, according to the statement.

All are welcome to drive up, bike over or stop by for a homemade meal that will be delivered curbside pick-up starting at 6 p.m. The first supper will be held on Aug. 5.

The church will also host its first outdoor mass, “Mass on the Grass,” at 9 a.m. on Aug. 9 on the church grounds, located at the intersection of Main Street and DeVoe Avenue. Pre-registration for the outdoor service is required, according to the statement.

“We are blessed to be at a moment when we can safely go beyond Zoom to more fully serve the needs of our community and congregation,” St. Peter’s Rector, the Rev. Marshall Shelly, said in the statement.

Pre-registration, which will be available on the St. Peter’s website beginning on Aug. 3, is required as physical distancing and other health and safety protocols, including wearing masks, will be closely followed, according to the statement.

For more information, contact St. Peter’s Parish Administrator Christine Sickels at administrator@stpetersspotswood.org or visit www.stpetersspotswood.org.