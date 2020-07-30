Blood donors will have chance to win a trip to an amusement park

Grace Church of North Brunswick will hold the “We’re All in This Together” blood drive for the American Red Cross from 2-7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the church, 321 Old Georges Road, North Brunswick.

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter “GraceChurchNB” to schedule an appointment.

Donors will be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio or Knott’s Berry Farm in California, including travel, hotel, park admission and more. Visit red blood.org/cedarfair for details.