Eight candidates will vie for three seats on Monroe Board of Education in November election

MONROE – Eight candidates have filed to be on the ballot for the three, three-year terms on the Monroe Board of Education for the election in November.

The candidates include incumbent Kathy Kolupanowich; and newcomers Sarah Aziz, Kathleen Belko, Karen Bierman, Jacob Koppel Egierd, Michael Elgawly, Kate Rattner and Christine Skurbe.

Aziz is running on the Accountability Honesty Dedication slate, Belko is running on the Change We Need slate, Bierman is running on the Transparency Participation Integrity slate, Egierd is running on the Real Change Now slate, and Skurbe is running on the Premier Affordable Education slate.

The general election is on Nov. 3.