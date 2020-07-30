Expect discolored water in South River due to fire hydrant replacements

South River is continuing rehabilitation of its water system, so residents will experience discolored water over the next few days.

Today, on July 30, a fire hydrant at Old Bridge Turnpike and Kamm Avenue will be replaced. On Saturday, Aug. 1, a fire hydrant at Browns Lane and Elizabeth Street will be replaced. On Monday, Aug. 3, the Albourne Street water pipes will be worked on.

Residents around these areas will probably experience discolored water. Be careful with washing clothes or using the water to cook.

After the work is completed, the sediment will calm down in about an hour, according to reports.