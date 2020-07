OLD BRIDGE – Five candidates have filed to have their name’s appear on the ballot for the three, three-year terms on the Old Bridge Board of Education for the election in November.

The candidates include incumbents Jill L. Decaro, Lisa Lent and Matthew Anthony Sulikowski; former board member Frank Weber; and newcomer Allison T. Vass.

Sulikowski is running on the For the People slate and Weber is running on the Affordable Quality Education slate.

The general election is on Nov. 3.