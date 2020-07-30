Metuchen reports three new COVID-19 cases in five days, next Halsey drive-in movie Aug. 4

×

METUCHEN – Mayor Jonathan Busch urges the public to stay vigilant after a report of three new cases of COVID-19 in the past five days.

“Let’s not squander all we achieved,” he said in a social media post on July 29, noting before the new cases, the borough saw zero new cases for the past few weeks.

The total number of COVID-19 cases is 138 as of July 30. The borough has lost three residents to the virus, according to Middlesex County, according to information provided by Middlesex County.

Outdoor dining, retail applications for expanded use of public sidewalks, public parking, public streets and private spaces are available on the borough’s website. Gov. Phil Murphy announced outdoor dining will resume on June 15.

Busch had announced on June 8 the borough, in conjunction with Hackensack Meridian Health and Boxcar, will present the Halsey Movie Drive-in at the Halsey Street parking lot this summer. Local businesses have also partnered with the endeavor offering dinner and snacks.

The next Halsey Drive-In movie is “Trolls” at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 4. For tickets visit https://www.boxcarapp.com/metuchen-movies.

The Metuchen Public Library began offering contactless pickup of library materials on June 22. Library materials can only be returned via the library book drop. For more information visit metuchenlibrary.org.

The borough is accepting applications for crossing guards and substitute crossing guards. Up to 15 hours per week with a starting rate of $15 per hour. Applications are available at metuchennj.org or can be completed in person at the Metuchen Police Dispatch desk. Any questions, contact Police Capt. JP Therrien at 732-632-8545.

Bulk and metal pickup resumed on June 1. To accommodate as many residents as possible, the township’s Department of Public Works will limit pickups to no more than three items per home. To schedule a pickup call 732-632-8519.

For more information visit metuchennj.org.

For more information regarding COVID-19, call the state’s hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

For Middlesex County information visit discovermiddlesex.com/covid19/ or www.middlesexcountynj.gov/covid19.