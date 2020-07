Three, three-year terms are open on the Sayreville Board of Education.

Nine candidates have filed to run in the election, set for Nov. 3:

Syed Muhanned S. Ali, Phyllis Batko, Christopher Callahan, Jessica J. Esposito, Zoe Katsilis, Danielle N. Pieloch, Eileen Pahon, Eloy Fernandez and Alison Napolitano.