Thirteen candidates will vie for three seats on the Edison Board of Education in November election

EDISON – Thirteen candidates have filed to be on the ballot for the three, three-year terms on the Edison Board of Education for the election in November.

The candidates include incumbent Jing Wei “Jerry” Shi; and newcomers Brett Baker, Padmaja Chinta, Anthony DePasquale, Ernest Kregeloh, Christo Makropoulos, Yash Pandya, Mohin K. Patel, Sparshil Patel, Clifton Prescod, Brian Rivera, Maria Wise and Virginia R. White.

Shi, Patel and White are running on the Edison First slate and Kregeloh is running on the Improving Education Together slate

The general election in Nov. 3.