East Brunswick police suggest how to protect vehicles against theft

EAST BRUNSWICK–During the last two weeks, the East Brunswick Police Department has taken a number of motor vehicle theft reports.

It appears that the vehicles that have been targeted are high-end vehicles that include Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Audi and BMW, according to information provided by the department.

The common theme for all of these thefts is that the keys or key fobs were left in the vehicles and the vehicles were unlocked, according to reports.

The police department is urging residents to follow some tips on car theft prevention:

Lock your doors Remove your keys from the vehicle Do not leave a spare key near your vehicle Close the windows Park in well-lit areas Install an audible alarm system and anti-theft device Install a vehicle immobilizer system Install a tracking system Don’t leave valuables in your car Be alert what to do if your car is stolen if your car is stolen, contact the police immediately.

Residents may need to provide the following information: