Holmdel officials introduce bond ordinance for capital improvements

HOLMDEL – A public hearing will be held during the Aug. 11 meeting of the Holmdel Township Committee on a bond ordinance that will fund local capital improvements.

During a meeting on July 28, Mayor Greg Buontempo, Deputy Mayor Cathy Weber, Committeeman Prakash Santhana and Committeeman Rocco Pascucci voted “yes” on a motion to introduce the bond ordinance.

Committeeman Tom Critelli was absent.

The bond ordinance provides an appropriation of $2 million and authorizes the issuance of $1.9 million in bonds or notes to finance a portion of the costs. Holmdel officials will provide a $100,000 down payment as required by New Jersey’s Local Bond Law.

Municipal officials are proposing the following capital improvements:

• Improvements to various municipal buildings in Holmdel, (total cost, $995,000; bonds or notes, $945,250);

• Acquisition of vehicles, including but not limited to front-end loader and utility vehicles (total cost, $430,000; bonds or notes, $408,500);

• Acquisition of equipment, including but not limited to, fire, first aid, information technology, police and public works departments (total cost, $575,000; bonds or notes, $546,250).

In other business, committee members approved a $5,750 fee estimate proposal for geotechnical engineering services from Johnson Soils Company, Glen Rock, regarding a proposed firehouse at 4 Crawfords Corner Road.

The committee’s 4-0 vote on a resolution on July 28 followed an action on Feb. 11 which authorized Township Administrator Cherron Rountree “to explore the feasibility of locating a new firehouse on the township’s municipal complex property.”

Johnson Soils Company will evaluate the subsurface conditions at the property, perform a subsurface investigation and prepare a report of its findings and recommendations, according to the resolution.

Finally, the committee members voted 4-0 to appoint William E. Antonides Jr. as Holmdel’s chief financial officer.

Antonides has served as the township’s acting CFO since April 2019. He is a certified municipal finance officer. His term of office will be four years, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020. His initial starting salary will be $158,000.

Committee members congratulated Antonides on his appointment and thanked him for the job he has done as the acting CFO for the past 15 months.