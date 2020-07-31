Manalapan mourns passing of FRHSD school board member

MANALAPAN – Jennifer Sutera, a community volunteer and Manalapan’s elected representative on the Freehold Regional High School District Board of Education, has died at the age of 63.

Sutera passed away in her home on July 24. She was a native of New York and moved to Manalapan more than 20 years ago, according to an obituary posted online by the Holmdel Funeral Home.

Sutera was a graduate of Brooklyn College. She was a teacher for more than 30 years and taught at St. Thomas Acquinas School, Brooklyn, N.Y., at Holy Rosary School, Staten Island, N.Y., and at Holy Family School, Lakewood.

She volunteered as a CCD teacher in her home parish of St. Thomas More, Manalapan, according to her obituary.

Sutera represented Manalapan on the Freehold Regional High School District Board of Education since 2010. She served as president in 2017 and was currently serving as vice president.

“She was an amazing woman who cared deeply about her family and community and who will be dearly missed,” Superintendent of Schools Charles Sampson said.

“I had the pleasure of spending my entire time here at FRHSD with her as a member of our board and feel deeply for her family who are in our thoughts during this difficult time,” Sampson said.

Sutera volunteered in the community for events such as the Mayor’s Charity Gala and Manalapan Day. She worked as an office administrator for the Manalapan Construction Department.

Manalapan Deputy Mayor Susan Cohen said Sutera’s passing was “quite a shock for us all.”

“Manalapan mourns the loss of a wonderful public servant, community volunteer and employee. Jennifer was dedicated to helping the residents of Manalapan and was also so full of life.

“Jennifer spent countless volunteer hours with the Manalapan Arts Council and the Mayor’s Charity Gala. She was loved by her friends and will be greatly missed by all those who worked alongside her, volunteered with her and knew her,” Cohen said.

Sutera is survived by her husband of 39 years, Stephen; son, Stephen, and his wife Gina; daughters, Lauren, and Jacqueline and her fiancee, Stephen Zigari; grandchildren Ava and Nicolette Sutera; mother, Connie Ciccone; brothers, Laurence and his wife Christine Ciccone, Thomas and his wife Karen Ciccone, and Louis and his wife Shawn Reale; mother-in-law, Theresa Sutera; sister-in-law, Nannette and her husband Dino Mezzouiso; and by many neices, nephews, cousins and friends, according to the obituary from the Holmdel Funeral Home.

On July 28, a Mass of Christian Burial was offered at St. Thomas More R.C. Church, Manalapan, followed by interment at St. Gabriel Catholic Cemetery, Marlboro.