Multicultural conference will address cultural humility and mental health

The NAMI NJ (National Alliance on Mental Illness) 2020 Virtual Multicultural Conference, based on the themes of cultural humility and mental health, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12.

Dr. Pierluigi Mancini will discuss “Implicit Bias in Behavioral Health Care,” also known as implicit social cognition, or the attitudes or stereotypes that affect understanding, actions and decisions in an unconscious manner.

The webinar will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by afternoon workshops from 2-4 p.m.

The workshops will feature NAMI’s four multicultural programs: AACT-NOW (African American), CAMHOP (Chinese), NAMI NJ En Espanol (Hispanic/Latinx) and SAMHAJ (South Asian).

For the registration link, visit www.naminj.org