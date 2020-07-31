Ocean County YMCA will offer full-day child care, remote learning support during school year

The Ocean County YMCA, Toms River, has announced its membership facility and programs will remain closed throughout the remainder of 2020 as the YMCA transitions to provide on-site child care and remote learning support for the upcoming school year.

The Ocean County YMCA closed its facility on March 16 due to the Governor’s Executive Order surrounding the COVID-19 crisis, according to a press release.

The Y’s Aquatic Center, which reopened for limited use on July 8, will remain open for appointment-only lap swim, swim team practices, and other programs that can be operated under the Governor’s Executive Orders and Directives pending any new state or local mandates, according to the press release.

“The Ocean County YMCA has served the county for 50 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful for our community and our Y as COVID-19,” said Peter T. Rosario, President and CEO of the Ocean County YMCA.

“While we had hoped to reopen the Y to our community this summer, the ongoing concerns around COVID-19 and the pressing need for children to have a safe space to learn and grow during the upcoming school year, have required us to shift our focus and keep

our facility closed for the remainder of the year,” Rosario said.

With the announcement by several local school districts that schools will be run on a hybrid schedule of virtual and in-person learning this fall, the Y, which typically offers before- and after-school care to children in schools, will now be opening its facility during school hours to provide children space where they can attend virtual classes while supervised by Y staff, according to the press release.

The Y will also be working closely with the local health department and following all CDC

recommendations for social distancing and cleaning protocols.

“As an organization dedicated to youth development, we know how important it is that our children have a safe and enriching environment for learning. With schools remaining partially closed this fall, we are restructuring our facility to provide that environment to children, while also providing essential child care to those parents who need to return to work,” said Rosario. “As always, we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that we remain sensitive of the health and well-being of all populations that the Y serves.”

Monthly memberships fees at the Ocean County YMCA, which have not been collected since March, will remain on hold. Annual members will be able to use the remaining balance to purchase lap swim appointments. Annual members also have the ability to donate their remaining membership fees or receive a credit or pro-rated refund. Members can contact Barb Serpi at 732-847-2071 or email bserpi@ocymca.org to manage their memberships.