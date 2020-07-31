Three candidates are set to run unopposed for seats on Cranbury’s Board of Education

Three candidates are running uncontested for three open seats on the Cranbury Township Board of Education in the upcoming general election on Nov. 3.

Each of the three open seats carry a three-year term. The candidates on the ballot are board member Robert Christopher, Colleen Raymond, and board member Lisa Rue, according to election information from Middlesex County for petitions filed.

Board member Amy Dixon decided to not seek re-election. She currently is the chair of the board’s policy committee and a member of the community engagement committee.

“I will not be seeking a second term with the school board in the upcoming election. I have truly enjoyed my time as a board member and hope that I have brought value to the school and the community,” Dixon said. “However, as I look ahead at the next three years, I realize that there are other personal and professional priorities that will demand my attention, and I would hate to think that I am not able to give 110% to this very important role.”

Christopher is running for a full-term on the board after being appointed to a seat on the board by the Board of Education in 2020. He was appointed to the seat to finished out the term of former board member Evelyn Spann, who resigned from her seat when she won a term on the township committee in 2019. Christopher currently serves on the board’s curriculum and community engagement committees.

Raymond is vice president of the Cranbury Education Foundation and looks to earn her first term on the Board of Education.

Rue is seeking re-election. She leads the board’s operations, finance and facilities committee as chair and serves on the personnel committee. Rue also is on the township’s Board of Recreation Commissioners and Parks Commission.