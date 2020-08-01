Edison police chief says he appreciates rally held in support of department last week

1 / 8 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARIA ORCHID 2 / 8 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARIA ORCHID 3 / 8 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARIA ORCHID 4 / 8 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARIA ORCHID 5 / 8 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARIA ORCHID 6 / 8 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARIA ORCHID 7 / 8 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARIA ORCHID 8 / 8 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARIA ORCHID ❮ ❯

EDISON – Resident Lisa Zmyewski organized a rally in support of the Edison Police Department outside of police headquarters at the Edison Municipal Complex on July 25.

“It was great to see all of our friends and the many residents who showed up at headquarters for the pro-police rally,” Police Chief Thomas Bryan said after the rally. “I appreciate everyone’s loyalty and support, as does the entire department. I am extremely proud of the men and women of the Edison Police Department who are unwavering in their commitment to protect and serve the residents of our great township.”