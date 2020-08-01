Residents will bid for seats on local school boards

Candidates seeking three-year terms on the Millstone Township K-8 School District Board of Education and on the Upper Freehold Regional School District Board of Education will run unopposed in the Nov. 3 election.

In Millstone, the terms of school board members Cynthia Bailey, Peter Bonafide and Melissa Riviello will end in December.

The candidates running for three three-year terms are Bailey, Bonafide and Mark McLafferty.

Riviello, who has served on the board since 2013, is not seeking re-election.

The board oversees the operation of the Millstone Township Primary School, the Millstone Township Elementary School and the Millstone Township Middle School.

Three three-year terms on the Upper Freehold Regional Board of Education will be on the ballot in the Nov. 3 election.

The terms of board members Patrick Nolan, Kurt Wayton and Michael Zuppa will end in December and all three men are running to retain their seats.

In Upper Freehold, Nolan and Zuppa are seeking re-election to two three-year terms representing the township.

In Allentown, Wayton is seeking re-election to a three-year term representing the borough.

The board oversees the operation of the Newell Elementary School, the Stone Bridge Middle School and Allentown High School.

Seven of the board’s nine members are residents of Upper Freehold and two of the board’s nine members are residents of Allentown.

Students of high school age who reside in Millstone Township attend Allentown High School through a long-standing agreement between the two districts.

A member of the Millstone K-8 school board sits on the UFRSD board and votes on matters that pertain to Allentown High School.