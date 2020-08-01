Residents file nominating petitions to run for school board seats

When they go to the polls on Election Day, Nov. 3, residents in most New Jersey communities will elect members of their local school board.

In the Hazlet Township Public Schools, three three-year terms on the Board of Education will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Current board members Victor Iannello, Jodie Moreno and John Granite are running unopposed to retain their seats

In the Holmdel Township Schools, three three-year terms on the Board of Education will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The five candidates seeking the three seats are Eileen Briamonte, Jamie Collins, Peter Reddy, Irfan Lateef and Zhenling “Linda” Zhang.

Briamonte, Reddy and Collins currently serve on the board.

In the Keyport Public Schools, three three-year terms on the Board of Education will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Current board members John Hausmann, Ann Marie Panzarelli and Jennifer Tevis are running unopposed to retain their seats.

In the Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District, there will be two three-year terms for Aberdeen Township residents and one three-year term for a Matawan resident on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The three candidates seeking the two seats in Aberdeen Township are Allison Friedman, Radmila Grinberg and John P. Delaney.

Friedman is a current member of the board.

The two candidates seeking the one seat in Matawan are Kevin W. Ahearn and Rachel Schienvar.

Ahearn is a current member of the board.

In the Middletown Township Public schools, three three-year terms on the Board of Education will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The 10 candidates seeking the three seats are Robin Stella, Nicholas A. DiFranco, Pamela Rogers, Raymond Jankowski, Kelly Brodin, Pam Smith, Patricia Reed, Jacqueline Tobacco, Frank Capone and Harmony B. Heffernan.

Stella, Rogers and DiFranco currently serve on the board.