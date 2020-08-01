Old Bridge reports one new case over two-day period, township animal shelter to reopen by appointment only on Aug. 3

OLD BRIDGE – Old Bridge officials reported one new positive COVID-19 cases over a two-day period from July 29-30, which brings the total number of cases to 1,141, according to Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry in his coronavirus report on July 31.

The township has lost 82 residents to COVID-19, according to Middlesex County.

Officials have provided updated charts of the cases, including cases in long-term care facilities and cases in each ward on the township’s website.

In an effort to support and assist local businesses, the township has established a Business Advisory Committee led by the township’s Office of Economic Development, which will work directly with the township’s business community.

The township is now accepting temporary permit applications for outdoor dining, which have reopened on June 15.

Residents can make an appointment for appliance pickup through the township’s recycling center. For more information contact recycling@oldbridge.com or call 732-721-5600 ext. 6107.

The Old Bridge Township Animal Shelter will reopen to the public by appointment only on Aug. 3. Appointment times are from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. seven days a week. Masks will be required during appointments. To make an appointment call 732-721-5600 ext. 6300.

Curbside pickup at the Old Bridge Public Library began on June 23. Public book drops are open. Due dates of library items have been extended to Aug. 15.

The township’s Parks and Recreation will host two drive-in movies – “Sing” on Aug. 5 and “Toy Story 4” on Aug. 19 – in the Old Bridge High School parking lot. The drive-in movies will begin at 8:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required at 732-721-5600 ext. 4999 or recreation@oldbridge.com. Rain dates are Aug. 6 and Aug. 20.

The township is holding virtual summer camp in a box, which will be in place of in-person summer camp programs. For $20 a week, participants will receive a box containing supplies for the week’s project, boxes must be picked up from assigned location, and project calendars will be released weekly. For more information visit oldbridge.com/virtualrec.

New Jersey Natural Gas Contractors, J.F. Kiely Construction, will install new gas mains and services as part of the New Jersey Natural Gas Renewal Project in Laurence Harbor on McKinley Boulevard, Roosevelt Avenue, Bayview Drive and Wilson Avenue, which started on June 11. The project is expected to take the entire summer. For any questions contact Thomas Twum of J.F. Kiely Construction at 732-921-2023.

Old Bridge’s largest parks, Veterans, Geick and Mannino, and Lombardi Field Track are open daily for passive recreation from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The township has also reopened four tennis courts at the Municipal Complex. The courts are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and players are asked to limit their court time to no more than one hour.

Three of the courts will be dedicated for tennis and the fourth will be for pickleball only. Signs will be posted on the fence indicating which courts are open and for which activity.

Two tennis courts at Carl Sandburg Middle School are also open.

The Bark dog park at Mannino Park has reopened.

In addition to the state’s official website, covid19.nj.gov, residents can text NJCOVID to 898-211 to receive text messages and stay informed. To receive live text assistance, residents can text their zip code to 898-211.

To help sort out the rumors around the virus, in a joint effort by the New Jersey Regional Operations and Intelligence Center, division of the New Jersey State Police, New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, and New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, a website has been established to combat rumors and disinformation regarding the virus. The COVID-19 Rumor Control and Disinformation website is njhomelandsecurity.gov/covid19.

The Old Bridge Township Office of Emergency Management is still looking for supplies to support township police, fire and first aid including N95 masks, surgical masks, Tyvek suits, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes. Anyone able to donate supplies can call OEM Deputy Coordinator Mike Petschauer at 848-565-1324 or email mpetschauer@oldbridge.com.

The Old Bridge Food Bank is seeking donations. Officials said along with food items, toiletry items are also needed. Two bins are set up outside at 1 Old Bridge Plaza for non-perishable food donations for collections on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Monetary donations in the form of checks can be mailed to Old Bridge Food Bank, 1 Old Bridge Food Bank.

For more information about COVID-19 related matters in Old Bridge, visit oldbridge.com/COVID and its social media pages.

For Middlesex County information on COVID-19 information visit discovermiddlesex.com/covid19/ or www.middlesexcountynj.gov/covid19.