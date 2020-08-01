Two registered nurses from JFK Medical Center receive DAISY Awards

Hackensack Meridian JFK Medical Center’s Courtney Smith, RN, and Kendra Neto, RN, received JFK Medical Center’s first DAISY Award on July 29. The DAISY Award is an internationally renowned recognition program that honors and celebrates exemplary, skillful and compassionate care that nurses provide. Pictured left to right: Amie Thornton, chief hospital executive, JFK Medical Center; Jim Lindquist, chief nursing officer, JFK Medical Center; Courtney Smith, RN; Kendra Neto, RN; Patricia Montefusco, nurse manager; and Theresa Brodrick, executive vice president and chief nurse executive, Hackensack Meridian Health.PHOTO COURTESY OF HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH