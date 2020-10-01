Hillsborough fills position of police captain

Lt. David Fisher, center, was promoted to captain of the Hillsborough Township Police Department on Sept. 22.PHOTO COURTESY OF THE HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Hillsborough Township Committee promoted a police officer from the department to fill the vacancy in the position of captain after Captain Mark Besser’s retirement.

After a thorough interview process, Lt. David Fisher was promoted to captain on Sept. 22.

“As a result of the extensive experience base available within the Hillsborough Police Department, we are able to promote an officer to fill the vacancy,” Mayor Doug Tomson said in a statement provided after the meeting.

Fisher is a 27-year veteran of the department. During his early career he worked in the Patrol and Investigative divisions. He was appointed corporal in April 2007 and remained in that position until he was promoted to sergeant of the Patrol Division in March 2016. In October 2017, he was assigned to the Investigative Division as sergeant until September 2019 when he was promoted to lieutenant, Investigative Division commander, according to the statement.

Throughout Fisher’s 27 years with the department, he has received many commendations, command citations and letters of appreciation for a variety of jobs well-done. In 2016, he received a proclamation from the Township Committee in recognition of heroic action for entering a burning building and guiding two residents to safety and in 2002 received a Medal of Valor Award for rescuing individuals from a structure fire, according to the statement.

“Congratulations to Captain Fisher. We wish him much success in his new position,” Tomson said in the statement.