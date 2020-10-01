Camp College expands to offer new national youth programs for fall 

Mercer County Community College’s (MCCC’s) national summer youth program, Camp College, has been expanded to offer year-round live virtual classes for students ages 6-14. Classes are offered in an array of fields and subjects including the sciences, arts and technology, with staggered start dates through November.

Fall offerings will kick off with one art class and several Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) program classes. Each course is taught live through the Zoom conferencing platform and provides a project-based learning experience that combines peer learning with creativity.

“Our goal at Camp College is to use technology wisely to help children get a head start on developing a 21st-century skill set,” Rosemarie Fiorello, director of Youth and Special Programs, said in a prepared statement. “Through our virtual platform offerings, children walk away with concrete skills they can build upon. And it is fun for the kids as well. We see the same families coming back to Mercer year after year.”

Imagine Arts Academy will celebrate the fall season with a class that takes burgeoning artists around the world. “Crayola Artist Passport” explores far-off places and the people who live there, from the Americas to Polynesia, from the cosmopolitan to the countryside.

Upcoming coding courses set the stage for building the next generation of future coders, programmers and designers with offerings such as Coding Academy, Minecraft Redstone Engineers and ROBLOX Makers.

Science classes include “Secret Agent Lab” and “NASA – The Future Academy of Space Explorers” through the Mad Science Virtual Academy. And, “Introduction to DroneBlocks With Tello” introduces children to drones, drone technology, drone piloting, aerial cinematography and film editing along with the basics of coding principles with Block Coding.

Classes are separated into groups of children in the same age range and start at $149.

For more information, email campcollege@mccc.edu, visit mccc.edu/campcollege or call Continuing Studies Registration at 609-570-3311.