Florence man pleads guilty to 2016 attempted murder of girlfriend

A 34-year-old Florence Township man pled guilty in Superior Court to trying to kill his girlfriend in the fall of 2016.

Under an agreement with the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, Akil Herbert pled guilty to attempted murder (first degree) and violation of a restraining order (fourth degree) in exchange for a 12-year sentence in New Jersey state prison, according to information provided by Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina on Oct. 1.

The plea was entered on Sept. 22 before the Hon. Philip E. Haines, J.S.C., who scheduled sentencing for Nov. 5.

The investigation began on Sept. 7, 2016, when patrol officers from the Florence Township Police Department were dispatched to the defendant’s residence on 5th Avenue in the Roebling section of the township on a report of a stabbing. An active final restraining order against Herbert was in effect at the time, according to reports.

The investigation revealed that Herbert stabbed his girlfriend multiple times in the back and face, breaking the blade of the knife from the handle. After that, he slammed her head on the ground before fleeing the scene on foot, according to reports.

Witnesses reported that Herbert ran down the street and into a wooded area. He was taken into a custody the next day at his residence, and has been lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly ever since, according to the statement.