Hillsborough fire marshals stress safety, especially in the kitchen

As Fire Prevention Week approaches, the Hillsborough fire marshals reminds residents: “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!

The Hillsborough fire marshals are teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years — to promote this year’s campaign.

The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe, according to information provided by the township.

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half (44%) of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.

“We know cooking fires can be prevented,” Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of outreach and advocacy, said in the statement. “Staying in the kitchen, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”

The Hillsborough fire marshals encourage all residents to embrace the 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme.

“The most important step you should take before making a meal is to ‘Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!’ “Chief Fire Marshal Christopher Weniger said in the statement. “A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”

The fire marshals shared safety tips to keep you from having a cooking fire:

Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.

If you are simmering, baking, roasting or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.

You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.

Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.

Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

Make sure you have at least one smoke and carbon monoxide alarm per floor and that they are in good working condition.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week and for additional fire safety information, contact the Hillsborough Bureau of Fire Safety at 908-369-4313, ext. 7178 or follow them on Facebook at Facebook.com/hillsboroughfiresafety.

For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org.