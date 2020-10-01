Hundreds of mental health advocates walk ‘their way’ during virtual NAMI NJ 5K

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of New Jersey (NAMI NJ) held a successful yet virtual statewide walk, NAMIWalks Your Way.

Due to the pandemic, instead of the annual thousand-person 5K walk at the Seaside Park boardwalk, NAMI NJ held a five-hour webinar on Sept. 26, also streaming on Facebook Live, which brought together communities across the state to raise mental health awareness and funds.

Around 500 mental health advocates and supporters from over 60 walk teams selected activities of their choice to engage in. Many participants still put on their sneakers to walk, using their treadmill or going outside in their backyard or through a local park, according to a statement prepared by NAMI NJ.

Participants shared their activities on social media using #namiwalksnj2020 and followed NAMI NJ’s Zoom webinar and Facebook Live stream, which included mental health facts and education, participant activities and local entertainment.

One in five adults experience mental illness, but it touches five in five people either directly or indirectly, according to the statement.

Communities are called on to continue raising funds and donating on the Walk portal through the end of October via namiwalks.org/newjersey. Funds raised support free local mental health programs and services provided by NAMI NJ and its local county-based affiliates.

NAMI NJ, founded in 1985, is a statewide non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families who are affected by mental illness through programs of support, education and advocacy. The state headquarters are located in North Brunswick.

For more information, visit www.naminj.org.