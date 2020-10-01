Learn about New Jersey Courts’ Reduced Fee Referral Program on Oct. 6

In celebration of National Customer Service Week, the Burlington Vicinage of the New Jersey Courts, in partnership with the Burlington County Bar Association, will hold an informational webinar regarding the newly created Reduced Fee Referral Program (RFRP) at 3 p.m. Oct. 6 via Zoom. Bar Association President Reema Scaramella and First Assistant Public Defender Kevin Walker will give an overview of the RFRP. The program provides legal services to litigants who do not qualify for legal aid or a public defender and who cannot otherwise afford to retain counsel. The RFRP offers legal representation, either for a discounted flat fee or at a reduced hourly rate, in cases in municipal court and in every division of the Superior Court. Registration is required and can be accessed here. The vicinage’s Quality Service Committee sponsors this event. The webinar is for informational purposes only, no individual cases will be discussed.