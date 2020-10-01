October virtual adult programming includes history of Halloween, craft projects

The North Brunswick Library will offer the following virtual programs for adults throughout October:

The Fiber Arts Club will meet from 10-11 a.m. Fridays, Oct. 9 and 23. Work on a current project such as embroidery, cross stitch, knitting, crocheting, weaving, etc. Register in advance for these Zoom programs: Oct. 9 https://forms.gle/yoiMUMuXDSFhd3B86 or Oct. 23 https://forms.gle/irQyQbuUoVFSHMDq6

Bullet Journal Club will meet from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 13. This month will focus on creating a habit tracker. Register in advance for this Zoom program at https://forms.gle/FmM1jatDaqaAdhdL8

A lecture on the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 19. Register in advance for this Zoom Program at https://forms.gle/BRHXM14L5JqYNNoz8

“Halloween: A Haunted History” will be presented at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 by Kevin Woyce. Learn about the history of Halloween, from Old World harvest festivals to the modern family holiday. Along the way, the origins of the Jack-o’lantern, Orson Welles’ 1938 “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast, the first monster movies, haunted lighthouses and hotels, and more will be discussed. The hour-long slideshow is illustrated with original photographs and antique Halloween cards, advertisements, artwork and movie posters. Register in advance for this Zoom Program at https://forms.gle/ZsBicpKnSEcXhokH9

The “Book Buzz” Online Book Discussion Group will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 27. This new book group will meet on the fourth Tuesday morning of every month. In October, the group will discuss “The Lying Life of Adults” by Elena Ferrante. The eBook is currently available on Hoopla. Register in advance for this Zoom Meeting at https://forms.gle/VhjycPQC8Nb6EyKC8

A virtual figure drawing workshop at 7 p.m. Oct. 29. Join artist April Zay as she covers basics and proportions of figure drawing. Attendees will need paper, pencil, an eraser and a ruler. Register in advance for this Zoom Program at https://forms.gle/HsjkiQr1v4EJL1Ac9

For a complete listing of North Brunswick Public Library virtual events, visit https://northbrunswicklibrary.org/ or find the library on Facebook @NorthBrunswickLibrary