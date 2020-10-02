Another body recovered in Shadow Lake in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – Middletown police responded once again to a report of a body floating in the water at Shadow Lake.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, officers spoke with two witnesses who reported that they were fishing on the lake when they observed a body floating near the water’s edge on the south side of the lake, according to information provided by the Middletown Township Police Department on Oct. 2.

Upon confirming the report, the officers arranged for the removal of the body from the water with the assistance of members of Brevent Fire Company, according to the statement.

Also responding to the call were the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office. The identification of the deceased is still undetermined, pending the conclusion of the medical examiner’s investigation.

Shadow Lake was recently the focus of a large scale search conducted by Middletown Township police, New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit, New Jersey State Police Search and Rescue Unit, as well as volunteers with the Search and Rescue Council of New Jersey, Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Middletown Township Fire Department. The search was conducted following the report of a missing person identified as Mary Silengo, 62, who resides in the Shadow Lake Village community.

Despite the close proximity of the two incidents, the missing person investigation is still active and anyone with information about Silengo is asked to contact Detective Keith Hirschbein at 732-615-2120.