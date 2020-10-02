Common calendar, Packet papers, Oct. 2

Editor’s Note: Please call before attending any event. As of press time, certain restrictions were still in place due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ongoing

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey seeks compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their homes, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. They read to the patient, reminisce about their lives, play cards, help with letter writing and provide respite for caregivers.

Visits can be virtual, and are either during the day or early evening.

Volunteers may also assist with administrative work within the hospice office.

Patient care volunteers complete an application and attend a virtual volunteer training program that covers the role of a hospice volunteer. Day and evening virtual training programs are offered.

To sign up for the next virtual training class, contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email deborah@dovehs.com.

The Township of Hillsborough is working with Town Planner to produce a 250th anniversary edition of the color printed 2021 calendar, which will be mailed out to every residence in Hillsborough.

This year, the twist is historic pictures to commemorate Hillsborough’s 250-year history. Individuals interested in submitting photographs for consideration can email their high resolution image to pborek@hillsborough-nj.org. There is no guarantee any photo will be used. A photo release will need to accompany the picture. The photo release form is found at www.hillsborough-nj.org The printing of the calendar is funded through the various advertisements contained within the calendar. Contact Jim O’Dowd at 973-650-2736 or jimodowd@townplanner.com for more information regarding advertising.

Hillsborough Parks & Recreation is offering an Independent Study Center designed for families looking for an appropriate setting for their children where they can work independently on their remote learning assignments and participate independently in their remote classrooms, while being supervised by a combination of recreation staff, college students and substitute teachers.

It is the student’s responsibility to complete their work, though if students seek assistance, staff will give a helping hand.

Toward the middle part of the afternoon when students begin completing their work, such activities will be provided for the students like board games, movies, internet time and outdoor activities, weather-permitting.

Students in grades 2-8 can join from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the municipal complex, 379 S. Branch Road, Hillsborough.

Girls on the Run of Central New Jersey (GOTRCNJ) is offering virtual and at-home programming options for girls in third through eighth grade for the fall 2020 season.

Virtual, online practices will be held with three options available: schools where their girl attends (if available), the county of residence, or a day and time that work for a girl’s schedule within Camden, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Somerset counties.

The virtual fall programming will be delivered by trained coaches with lessons that mirror the in-person Girls on the Run program. The programming will include physical activity and social-emotional learning, providing girls with an opportunity to still build meaningful connections with their peers and caring adult role models.

The program fee is $125 and includes 16 virtual lessons led by GOTR trained coaches, journal, program, T-shirt, 5K medal and end-of-season certificate all shipped to their homes.

Teams are limited to 12 girls. Registration is available at www.gotrcnj.org

For additional information on the virtual fall program, contact Executive Director Donna York at donna.york@girlsontherun.org or 908-642-4321.

Westrick Music Academy (WMA), home of Princeton Girlchoir and Princeton Boychoir, is currently enrolling students of all ages in a variety of music education classes, exploring new and engaging ways to build and strengthen musicianship skills.

Young singers in grades 1-2 looking to develop their singing voice and music skills are invited to join Poco Voce. This non-performing music class explores the young singer’s voice. During each lesson, children will focus on tone development and fundamental musical skills, through fun and engaging games and activities.

For musicians in grades 3-12, there are a variety of classes for all levels. Improve piano skills, explore how four chords make up the majority of popular music, or add color to a vocal performance with improv – all from the comfort and safety of your home.

In a group setting, students enjoy social interaction and regular informal performance opportunities as their skills grow. Or take an individual voice lesson to grow singing and performance skills.

Adults will also find opportunities for musical growth with WMA, exploring the piano as more than a solo art form.

For more information on WMA’s music education programs, to register for a class, or to learn more about WMA’s flagship choir programs, visit WestrickMusic.org/education.

Mondays, through December 14

Voices Chorale NJ (VCNJ) invites singers who would like to hone musical and singing skills to join an online meeting application on Monday nights from 7:30-9 p.m., Sept. 28-Dec. 14.

The series of classes will be curated by Dr. David A. McConnell, artistic director of VCNJ. Topics will include vocal development, ear training, sight singing, study of choral literature, and more.

Participants can look forward to valuable training for skilled amateur choral singers.

All members of the singing community are welcome to participate. The cost for the program is $115. Interested singers should email info@voiceschoralenj.org to receive additional instructions.

Thursdays, through January

Burlington County Health Department will offer seasonal flu vaccines to county residents every Thursday starting on Sept. 24 through January at clinics throughout the county.

Adult drive-thru clinics will be held for adults and teenagers 13 years or older. Children’s clinics will be for children age 6 months to 12 years old.

Signed consent forms will be required and residents are encouraged to print out and bring the completed form with them to the clinics. The form is available online at www.co.burlington.nj.us/355/Flu-Information.

The Health Department accepts Medicare Part “B” to cover the cost for the seasonal flu vaccines. A donation of $15 for seasonal flu vaccine is recommended by those not covered by Medicare if residents can afford it.

For more information on the flu, contact the Burlington County Health Department at 609-265-5533 or at www.co.burlington.nj.us/health.

Additional information can be accessed online at www.cdc.gov/flu or www.flu.gov.

The Burlington County Health Department’s Raphael Meadow Health Center is located at 15 Pioneer Blvd. in Westampton within the county complex.

Saturdays through November

Playing on Bordentown’s moniker of the “Little City with a Lot of Charm,” Harrowing History aims will debut Sept. 19 at Joseph Bonaparte’s former Point Breeze property, located at 101 Park St., Bordentown.

While the stories of Francis Hopkinson, Clara Barton and Thomas Paine are some of the most well-known from this town, this latest initiative dives into dark passageways to expose Bordentown’s disreputable natives. This 90-minute storytelling showcase features the performance talents of Bordentown locals Ann Hay, Chris Campbell, James Parker and Stacy La Mell, along with Leann Testerman, Elyse Kiedaisch and Melissa L. E. Baker. Each performer brings their own talents to embody the persona of their 19th-century avatar.

Tickets are $20. In support of local Bordentown businesses, attendees can save $5 off their ticket purchase if they show a recent receipt at the performance from a Downtown Bordentown Association-member business in town.

Visit Harrowinghistory.bpt.me for tickets and more information.

For a teaser, visit Youtube.com/watch?v=Oal0KivUE7E

Weekends, through November

Terhune Orchards will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 1 for Fall Family Fun Weekends.

Enjoy live music by local bands from noon to 4 p.m. Find your way out of the cornstalk maze and hay bale maze. Take a family stroll through the farm trail and sunflower trail.

Children can enjoy pony rides, rubber duck races, the hippity hop corral, the barnyard, the tractor play area and the Adventure Barn.

At the main farm during Fall Family Weekends, visit the pick-your-own pumpkin patch. Free pumpkin painting with the purchase of a 5 pound pumpkin.

The fall food tent has picnic bags ready with BBQ chicken, mac & cheese, homemade soup and chili with sides, ready to grab-n-go.

General admission is required for the winery. Light fare of cheese plates and chips and salsa bags are available. Groups and tables are limited to six guests and have a 2-hour time limit. Masks required until seated at table.

The farm store or tented outdoor market are brimming with varieties of apples, fresh vegetables and herbs grown on the farm, as well as apple cider donuts, apple cider and an array of fresh baked goods and treats.

Admission to Fall Family Fun Weekends is $10, ages 3 and up. Pumpkins, food and pony rides are not included in admission.

All entry to the farm on Cold Soil Road, Princeton, including winery and farm store, must be purchased in advance with online timed admission tickets. Visit www.terhuneorchards.com

Tickets are valid for three hours after entry. Mask are required on premise for all guests 3 year and older.

For more information, call 609-924-2310; or visit www.terhuneorchards.com or Facebook.com/terhuneorchards

Howell Farm’s 24th annual corn maze offers visitors an opportunity to search for map pieces and clues to complete a number of challenges throughout the 3-acre maze. Other activities include a courtyard with food and games, a farm stand with pumpkins and fall decorations, and hayrides to the top of nearby Belle Mountain.

General admission is $10 for ages 10 and older, $8 for children ages 5-9 and free for children 4 and under.

In September, the hours of entry are noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. In October, entry hours are from 5-8 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

The maze is also open on Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 12, from noon to 4 p.m.

On all dates, the maze closes one hour after the latest entry time.

The maze is the annual fundraiser of the all-volunteer Friends of Howell Farm. Proceeds support the farm’s historic preservation projects and its educational programs for schools.

Purchase tickets in advance at www.howellfarm.org. Tickets are available at the door, but attendance capacities are limited and a wait is possible on peak days and times.

Masks will be required in the courtyard and inside the maze when social distancing isn’t possible. All Mercer County Park Commission rules and regulations apply, as well as state requirements regarding COVID-19.

Howell Farm is owned by the County of Mercer and operated by the Mercer County Park Commission. Its corn maze is located on Valley Road one mile west of the farm, adjacent to the former Belle Mountain Ski Area (GPS address: 17 Valley Road, Hopewell Township).

The farm’s Visitor Center and historic site are located at 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell Township.

Public hours are listed on the farm’s website at www.howellfarm.org.

For more information, call the farm office at 609-737-3299 or visit www.howellfarm.org or www.mercercountyparks.org. On weekends, call 609-397-2555.

Sat., October 3

East Windsor will hold a document shredding and electronics recycling event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3, rain or shine, at the East Windsor Senior Center, 40 Lanning Blvd.

No commercial dropoffs permitted.

Limited 10 boxes per household.

Electronics recycling is limited to only televisions, computers and accessories, monitors, fax machines, cell phones, VCRs, cable boxes and telephones.

All drop offs will be contactless and residents must remain in their vehicles at all times. Trained staff wearing masks and gloves will remove items from the trunk and rear seat of the vehicle.

For more information, call 609-443-4000, ext. 215.

The public is invited to participate in Drive-Thru Voter Registration from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 3 in the parking lot of the Presbyterian Church of Lawrenceville, 2688 Main St.

The event is co-sponsored by the non-partisan League of Women Voters of Lawrence.

In order to vote in the 2020 election, you must be registered by Oct. 13.

Volunteers will help register new voters on paper and online, provide 2020 fact sheets on how to vote by mail, assist voters who want to update their signature prior to voting by mail, and answer questions about voting procedures in this year’s election.

Wear a mask and practice social distancing.

For more information, visit lwvlt.org.

The Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) and Rise will host a drive-thru food distribution on Oct. 3 to provide supplemental groceries for more than 1,000 families in the greater Hightstown and East Windsor areas of Mercer County.

The food distribution will be held in the Victoria Classics parking lot, located at 480 Mercer St. in Hightstown; and at the walk-up Rise Pantry at 133 Broad St., Hightstown.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and food will be distributed to the first 1,000 families on a first-come, first-served basis until 4 p.m.

The event will follow CDC and state guidelines for social distancing, which will allow residents to drive-up through the distribution line to collect a box of fresh and packaged food, all while remaining contact-free.

For more information, contact J. Steinhauer at jsteinhauer@trentonsoupkitchen.org or 609-695-5456, ext. 108.

Saturdays, Oct. 3, 10 & 24

Hillsborough Township will hold flea markets from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oct. 3, 10 and 24 at the Willow Road complex. Set up begins at 7 a.m.

To obtain a space, register online at www.hillsboroughnjrecreation.org. The cost of the space is $20 per date.

For more information, visit https://ecode360.com/documents/HI0602/public/565256475.pdf

Through Sun., October 4 Hillsborough will hold Restaurant Week through Oct. 4, featuring local outdoor dining and take-out restaurants as well as some popular restaurant chains. Restaurateurs will offer specials including prix fixe menu dishes, daily combo specials and daily or

weekly special menu items that represent unique recipes. For an up-to-date list of participating restaurants, visit the Restaurant Week

site at www.hillsboroughbusiness.org. Prix fixe and special menus will also be available on the site.

Sun., October 4

The Paul Robeson House of Princeton will host a webinar featuring NY Times columnists Paul Krugman and Eduardo Porter in a virtual conversation at 3 p.m. Oct. 4. The two best-selling authors will offer their perspectives on the economy, the recent social and racial unrest, equity concerns and the coming presidential election. Paul Krugman, Nobel Prize winner, is one of most recognized and trusted voices on economics and public policy. His book, “Arguing with Zombies Economics, Politics and the Fight for a Better Future” showcases his stance on universal healthcare, international trade wars and other topics that are central to the current national environment. Eduardo Porter, NY Times economics reporter and author of “American Poison, How Racial Hostility Destroyed Our Promise,” will join the discussion. Porter’s commentary will present his research and views on how prevailing, systemic racism has not only harmed and limited the prospects of Black, Brown and other marginalized communities, and compromised our hopes for an authentic democracy. Porter will share his ideas for addressing our current situation. The virtual conversation is a fundraiser to support the restoration of the Paul Robeson House of Princeton. Proceeds will also be used to fund development of educational programming and other initiatives. Tickets for the event are $50. Pre-registration is required. Visit www.thepaulrobesonhouseofprinceton.org for details.

Sun., October 4 – Thurs., October 8

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Mercer New Jersey welcomes Mariel Hemingway as the keynote speaker at its 12th annual Harvest of Hope Wellness Conference from Oct. 4-8.

Presented online, the conference is open to the public and provides an educational, inspirational, and communal experience for individuals, families, and friends affected by mental illness.

Sponsored in part by Mercer County, Hemingway’s keynote address, “Creating Mental Harmony in Times of Uncertainty,” focuses on the seven suicides in her family, including those of her world-renowned grandfather Ernest and her supermodel sister Margaux, the famous actress has spent the last several years speaking as a mental health and wellness advocate. During her keynote, she will explain how she focuses her energy on fighting stigma and achieving psychological wellbeing through a combination of technology and a holistic approach to living.

Since Harvest of Hope at Home 2020 will be held virtually over five evenings, all registrants are invited to eight workshops.

With partial funding from Mercer County and Penn Medicine Princeton House, workshops include: An Update on the Medical Treatment of Psychiatric Disorders by Dr. Susan McElroy; Spirituality and Mental Wellness by Dr. Sonia Waters; Ask the Doctor by Dr. Mark Komrad; The Intersection of the Criminal Justice System and Individuals with Mental Health Treatment Needs by Dr. Joel Friedman; A Good Night’s Sleep for a Better Day’s Wake by Dr. Matthew Carter; and Loving Someone with Mental Illness by Diane Mintz. On a lighter note, Chef Cristina Covello will offer a seasonal ingredient cooking demo, and Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre will present “The Flip Side: In Therapy,” a 30-minute comedy created especially for NAMI Mercer.

For more information and to register, visit www.namimercer.org or call 609-799-8994. The registration fee of $10 enables online access to the keynote and all workshops (both live and recorded).

Mon., October 5 – Fri., October 30, varying dates and times

Princeton Community Works is an all-volunteer organization committed to serving the greater Mercer County area by providing nonprofits and volunteers the opportunity to connect, build skills,and raise awareness. To respond to the current situation, the organization is launching a series of online discussions, called Community Conversations, to bring together the nonprofit community.

Community Conversations will focus on three topics:

“What is Working? What Challenges are you Facing? Share Solutions!” Oct. 5 at 5 p.m., Oct. 7 at 11 a.m., and Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.

“Creating Your New ‘Normal’” Oct. 12, 14 and 16 (Times TBD)

“Wellness: You Can’t Pour from an Empty Cup” Oct. 26, 28 and 30 (Times TBD)

Registration is available on the website.

The group is also planning a virtual Princeton Community Works conference in January 2021.

For more information, visit www.princetoncommunityworks.org/.

Wed., October 7

Meet the candidates for the Cranbury Township Committee at 7 p.m. Oct. 7.

To join the meeting via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85938173909 Use Meeting ID 859 3817 3909 One tap mobile +19292056099,,85938173909# US (New York) Candidates Night is hosted by the Woman’s Club of Cranbury in partnership with the Cranbury Public Library.

Wednesdays, October 7 to December 16

The Princeton Family YMCA will hold a series of “Paths to Success,” a weekly online interview series for students in grade 6 and above, from 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 7-Dec. 16.

The schedule is:

Oct. 7 – Natalie Madero, technical project manager in the Information Technology industry Oct. 14 – Cory J. Parks MBA, vice president, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Oct. 21 – Ron Carter, deputy assistant director, United States Marshall Service Oct. 28 – Abi Shitta-Bey, high school math teacher/STEM educator Nov. 4 – Zara Northover OLY, 2008 Summer Olympian and product manager, Quicken Loans Nov. 11 – Marlon Davila, fine artist self-employed at www.7ovechild.com Nov. 18 – Matt Roseborough, EMT and firefighter in Baltimore Dec. 2 – Ramon Basie, business consultant, Insperity Dec. 9 – Monique Jones, director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Stuart Day School, Princeton Dec. 16 – Patrick and Pushawn Brown, brothers and high school football coaches Princeton public school students can receive community service hours for participation. The link to the Zoom webinar will be sent after registration is completed. To register, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/B77YKFF or contact Mike Roseborough at Mroseborough@PrincetonYMCA.org

Wed., October 7 – Sun., October 11 The Amazing Pumpkin Carve Drive-Thru will be held from Oct. 7-11 at Woolsey Park, 221 Washington Crossing Pennington Road, Titusville section of Hopewell Township. Forty colossal pumpkins will be carved and illuminated. Hours are 7-9 p.m. Oct. 7, 5-9 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9, and 3-9 p.m. Oct. 10 and 11. Cars in line by 9 p.m. will be admitted. Admission is $25 per vehicle, up to six occupants; $40 per vehicle for more than six occupants; or $100 per bus. Purchase tickets at the gate or in advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/admission-to-the-amazing-pumpkin-carve-registration-119189285361

Wed., October 7 & Thurs., October 22 and Thurs., October 29

The film series “Combahee Experimental: Celebrating Black Women’s Experimental Filmmaking,” presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts, will be a three-event series celebrating the work of Black women filmmakers and their cinematic contributions to contemporary visual culture, curated by Simone Leigh and Tina Campt, at 6 p.m. Oct. 7, 22 and 29 via Zoom. The series is free and open to the public, but registration is required. For more information and the Zoom link, visit arts.princeton.edu/vis-film-series

Thurs., October 8

Ronni Baer will lead a virtual visit to the planned installation of 17th-century Dutch paintings at the Princeton University Art Museum at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Dates and details are subject to change; visit artmuseum.princeton.edu for updates. Thursdays, October 8 – November 12 The Princeton University Art Museum is partnering with the Arts Council of Princeton to provide free online art-making experiences at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 8-Nov. 12. Weekly classes are taught by artist-instructor Barbara DiLorenzo over Zoom, so participants can join live from home. A variety of media and techniques will be explored using materials readily available. Each week’s lesson features works from the museum’s collections and is introduced by an Art Museum Student Tour Guide. Dates and details are subject to change; visit artmuseum.princeton.edu for updates.

Through Fri., October 9 Hillsborough Parks and Recreation will accept old/gently used Halloween costumes through Oct. 9. Donation boxes will be available in the Municipal Building, 379 S. Branch Road, near the Recreation Department; costumes can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Oct. 15 is the special pickup day for those who donated a costume and want a new one. All others can pick up a new-to-you costume on Oct. 16.

Mon., October 12

Princeton PFLAG meeting. PFLAG is a support group for families and friends of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) individuals. Peer-facilitated discussion and information sharing in a safe, confidential, non-judgmental setting. Refreshments. Newcomers welcome. Serving Central New Jersey and beyond. 7-9 p.m. Trinity Church, 33 S. Mercer St., Princeton. Visit pflagprinceton.org for more information.

Tues., October 13

The Greenway Farmer’s Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 13 and Nov. 10 at 200 Carnegie Center, Princeton. Free parking will be available at 202 Carnegie Center. For more information and updates, visit www.greenwayfarmersmarket.com

Through Tues., October 13

Being civically engaged is important to the aging community and voting may be one of the most vital civic activities. Voting in local, state and national elections provides seniors the opportunity to express and act upon their beliefs and values. Additionally, many seniors live on a fixed income and are potentially at higher risk of being affected by fiscal policy changes. CareOne at Hamilton has designated itself a voter registration site to ensure all residents and outside community members have the opportunity to vote. Voter registration applications are provided and processed on-site and team members can assist residents and community members with registering to vote either traditionally or through the mail. Contact Aleah Hosszu in admissions at 609-586-4600 or email ahosszu@care-one.com for more information or to register. The last day to register to vote in New Jersey is Oct. 13.

Wed., October 14

A reading by translator, writer, researcher and Princeton alum Flora Thomson-DeVeaux, Class of 2013, and two seniors in the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing at Princeton University, will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 via Zoom. The C.K. Williams Reading Series showcases senior thesis students of the Program in Creative Writing with established writers as special guests. The reading is free and open to the public. For more information and the Zoom link, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/c-k-williams-reading-by-flora-thomson-de-veaux/ A Conversation with Selwyn Seyfu Hinds will be presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts via Zoom at 6 p.m. Oct. 14. An informal talk and Q&A with award-winning author, editor, music scribe, producer, screenwriter and Princeton alum Selwyn Seyfu Hind, Princeton University Class of 1993. Free and open to the public; registration is required and advance registration is encouraged. For more information and the Zoom link, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/a-conversation-with-selwyn-seyfu-hinds-93/

Thurs., October 15

Princeton University Concerts will open its 2020-21 season with a virtual watch party featuring the Takács String Quartet, in a performance live from Colorado.

Free of charge and open to all, the watch party will feature music by Mozart, Debussy, Bartók and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and will conclude with a live question-and-answer session in which listeners can directly interact with members of the Takács Quartet.

The watch party will take place from 8-9 p.m. Oct. 15. The stream will then be available for on-demand viewing through Oct. 18.

While this free virtual event is non-ticketed, attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance by emailing princetonuniversityconcerts.org for access to special related content leading up to the stream, including a brief video introduction to the evening’s program given by Princeton University Professor Emeritus Scott Burnham who will include the history of Coleridge-Taylor’s background as a 20th-century English composer and activist of European and African descent.

The Central NJ & Bucks Co. Women in Development (WID) is hosting monthly roundtables for nonprofit professionals online. Join Amy Boroff from Action for a discussion on how the pandemic is impacting communication and year-end fundraising efforts at noon on Oct. 15. Learn the essentials to frame a year-end appeal. Roundtables are a member-only benefit. Renew for the 2020 21 season before signing up. Register online at https://widmercer.org/site/event/october-roundtable/

Sat., October 17

The American College of Orgonomy, based out of Princeton, is hosting a free webinar from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 17. Chris Burritt, D.O., will present “Identifying the Health In a Patient.”

Following the presentation, Jackie Bosworth, M.D., will join Dr. Burritt for a discussion.

The webinar is hosted by Dee Apple, Ph.D.

Dr. Burritt will present two brief therapy vignettes to highlight the importance of identifying the emotional health in patients. Identifying and treating pathology has long been a staple of medicine in general and psychiatry in particular, but we find that by also identifying the areas where the patient possesses genuine emotional heath, we can have a fuller picture of the individual and an ally against debilitating anxiety, depression and other emotional illness.

Registration is required by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ImY5khuaRw65OJYB1bEmWg

Attendees will receive a link to the Zoom presentation.

For more information on the American College of Orgonomy, visit www.orgonomy.org or

www.adifferentkindofpsychiatry.com

The Community Health Law Project (CHLP) has extended the deadline for nominations of candidates for the Ann Klein Advocate Awards and Mike Lione Accessibility Award to recognize those who dedicate themselves to improving the lives of people living with disabilities through Oct. 17.

The Ann Klein Advocate Award is given to a group of select individuals and organizations, nominated by the public, who have performed exemplary work as advocates for people living with disabilities and/or vulnerable populations.

The award is named in memory of Ann Klein, former commissioner of the NJ Department of Human Services, whose career as a public servant, legislator and social worker paved the way for significant advances in the human services systems throughout the State of New Jersey.

The Mike Lione Accessibility Award was established in 2013 in memory of longtime Community Health Law Project Board Member and former Chair Mike Lione. This award is presented to an individual or entity that has performed exemplary work as an advocate for accessibility on behalf of persons living with disabilities.

For more information, visit www.chlp.org or call 973-275-1175.

Sundays, October 18 & 25

The Pennington School will host two virtual open houses to show prospective students and their families the academic and extracurricular programs and activities that the independent coeducational boarding school offers to students in grades 6-12: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 18 for the Upper School, and from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 25 for the Middle School.

These events will offer prospective families an opportunity to explore the Pennington experience, meet with students, see the classrooms, and talk with teachers.

For more information, visit pennington.org/admission/open-house.

Contact Pennington’s Admission office at admiss@pennington.org or 609–737–6128 with any questions.

Mon., October 19

The Washington Crossing Audubon Society will present “Climate Watch: Monitoring Bird in a Changing Climate,” an online presentation by Kathy Dale, at 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Dale, National Audubon Society’s director of Science Technology, will discuss Audubon’s latest, groundbreaking science effort, Climate Watch. Climate Watch seeks to understand how birds are being affected by climate change and to test and model the future change predictions for U.S. species. This is a free, virtual event. To register, email contact.wcas@gmail.com to receive a link to Zoom with access code. Space is limited to the first 100 registrants.

Tues., October 20 – Fri., October 30

A replica of the Justice Bell will be on view from Oct. 20-31 in the Stockton Education Center located at Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

To register, visit www.morven.org

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/morven.museum.garden; Instagram @morvenmuseum; or Twitter @MorvenMuseum

Wed., October 21

Kim Yarson, of Miss Kim’s Children’s Music, will release her first children’s album “Growing Up Great” on Oct. 21. The pre-recorded concert is sponsored by the Mercer County Library System and will debut at 10 a.m. on their YouTube Channel.

The East Windsor resident penned 11 fun and energetic songs infused with manners, movement and motivation. These songs have moral messages, like dealing with emotions in “Colors of a Rainbow,” working on getting better at doing things like walking or catching a ball in “If You Want To Be Great,” and the very catchy, “Being Kind.”

Along with the album release will be two animated videos of “The Shaker Egg Song” and “Thank You All Around the World,” which will be released in October on Miss Kim’s Children’s Music YouTube channel.

For more information, visit www.MissKimsChildrensMusic.com.

Thurs., October 22

The Historical Fiction Book Group of the Historical Society of Princeton will hold a virtual session via Google Meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 to discuss Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Nickel Boys,” with Alisha Gaines, PhD, Timothy Gannon Associate Professor of English at Florida State University.

Based on the real story of a reform school that operated for 111 years and warped the lives of thousands of children, “The Nickel Boys” is set in Jim Crow-era Florida. Co-sponsored by the Princeton Public Library. To register, visit https://princetonhistory.org/events/historical-fiction-book-group-13/

Duane Michals will lead a candid discussion touching on topics such as metaphysics, personal identity, the nature of memory, photography and filmmaking at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22 courtesy of the Princeton University Art Museum.

Dates and details are subject to change; visit artmuseum.princeton.edu for updates.

Fri., October 23

After Rain, a solo art exhibition by Irene Feng, will premiere at 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Morven Museum & Garden Stockton Learning Center, 55 Stockton Ave., Princeton.

The 15-piece exhibition of multicultural perspectives on the sensory experiences of nature, self and societal advancement will be presented by the Princeton Academy of Art.

Irence explores ancient Chinese life, modernity and a personal journey through Western culture.

She is a student of Princeton Academy of Art and a high schooler at Stuart Country Day School.

Through Fri., October 23

The West Windsor Arts Council will hold the visual art show, Art and Healing, from Aug. 31 to Oct. 23.

The opening reception will be 7:15 p.m. Sept. 11.

Artists explore the theme of art and healing as it relates to the pandemic as well as to any challenging life experience, personal or public.

For more information, visit https://westwindsorarts.org/event/art-and-healing-exhibition/

Through Sat., October 24

Ride a cycling course of your choosing to help support and raise funds for more than 26,000 Special Olympics New Jersey athletes.

This year’s route and mileage are up to each participant.

From Sept. 24 to Oct. 24, register and complete your ride.

All registered participants will receive a long sleeve t-shirt, ride bib and finisher medal.

Fundraising incentives are available to those who reach specific milestones.

To register and for more information, visit www.BikeSONJ.org.

Sun., October 25

A Roosevelt String Band Concert featuring music of the 1960s will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

Cost is $15, or $5 for Friends of Morven, or $5 for the link to the virtual lifestream.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/morven.museum.garden; Instagram @morvenmuseum; or Twitter @MorvenMuseum

Sun., October 25 to Sun., November 8

HiTOPS will hold an all-virtual HiTOPS Princeton Half Marathon this year.

For a reduced entry fee of $45, runners can complete their 13.1 miles at once or cumulatively from Oct. 25 to Nov. 8. With a new interactive online result tracking tool, runners can watch themselves virtually move around the HiTOPS Princeton Half Marathon course.

Every runner receive a commemorative medal, shirt and bib, and all runners have the chance to win one of three $150 Hamilton Jewelers gift cards.

Runners who have already registered for the race can defer their registration to the 2021 HiTOPS Princeton Half Event or convert to this year’s virtual run. Runners who choose this year’s virtual run can donate the price difference to HiTOPS or receive a credit towards next year’s race.

The addition of a HiTOPS Youth Run, available for all young people up to 18 years of age, creates an opportunity for an all-family event. This “Just Run” event rewards any distance run between Oct. 25 and Nov. 8 with a commemorative youth medal.

Complete details are available at HiTOPSPrincetonHalf.com.

Thurs., October 29

Norz Hill Farm will host its annual Children’s Halloween Party from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the farm, 120 S. Branch Road, Hillsborough.

The event costs $8 per child, which includes a walk through the children’s bale maze, a hayride to the pumpkin patch and more. Stop by Hillsborough’s police and fire safety teams who will be in attendance.

Pre-registration is required and can be found on the Parks & Recreation website.

Thurs., October 29 & Fri., October 30

The NJ Conference for Women, a program of the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber’s Women in Business Alliance (WIBA), will hold its 2020 event on an online platform.

The event will offer the same the same education and motivational speakers in a two-day scheduled program that features a customizable agenda, sessions on demand, online interactive networking, giveaways and more.

The 2020 keynote speakers include Leymah Gbowee, a 2011 Nobel Peace Laureate, Liberian peace activist, trained social worker and women’s rights advocate. She currently serves as executive director of the Women, Peace and Security Program at Columbia University’s Earth Institute, and is the founder and current president of the Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa, the founding head of the Liberia Reconciliation Initiative, and co-founder and former executive director of Women Peace and Security Network Africa (WIPSEN-A); and

Victoria Arlen is a reporter, Paralympic gold medalist and author. In 2005, Arlen was 11 years old when she came down with two rare neurological disorders, transverse myelitis and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis. She fought for her life for five years, including four years in a vegetative state where she was “locked” within herself, unable to communicate with those around her. At times, she suffered seizures for more than 20 hours per day. She was paralyzed from the waist down for a decade and incredibly, regained the ability to walk in 2016.

In addition to the keynotes, the event will feature at least five breakout speakers and an Executive Keynote General Session.

For the full agenda, visit www.njconferenceforwomen.com/agenda.html.

Tickets are $125 and are available at www.njconferenceforwomen.com.

Through Sat., October 31

The Voice of Democracy Program is the VFW’s premier scholarship program.

This year’s theme is “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”

Students in grades 9-12 can enter by Oct. 31. Record an original 3-5 minute essay on an audio CD or a flash drive. No music, singing, poetry or sound effects are allowed.

Hearing/speech impaired students can email youthscholarships@vfw.org for special instructions.

The body of the essay must not identify the student in any way.

The Patriot’s Pen competition for students in grades 6-8 focuses on the theme “What is Patriotism to Me?”

Contact a teacher, youth group leader or post member to supervise the competition.

Submit an essay of 300 to 400 typewritten words to the VFW Post by Oct. 31.

Writers will be judged on knowledge of the theme, theme development and clarity of ideas.

Mail entries to Hillsborough Memorial VFW Post 8371, 601 Route 206, Suite 26-28, Hillsborough 08844.

For more information, email youthscholarships@vfw.org

Sat., October 31

Hillsborough’s annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and Costume Contest will take place beginning at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 31 at the Ann Van Middlesworth Dog Park, 17 Pleasant View Road, Hillsborough.

Families and pets will gather in the dog park while Hillsborough Girl Scouts rank the costumes and select prize winners such as best costume, best group costume and more. All prizes will be donated from local businesses.

No pre-registration required. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. that morning.

The parade will start at 9 a.m. by the pavilion.

Trunk or Treat will take place from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Willow Road Complex, Hillsborough. Families can provide a decorated trunk/vehicle as well as candy to hand out to the Trunk or Treaters; or families can register their children to “treat” without a trunk for $5 per child. Registration is required for both options by visiting www.hillsboroughnjrecreation.org by Oct. 23.

Thurs., November 5

Chinese multimedia artist, filmmaker and musician Lawrence Lek, the 2020 Sarah Lee Elson, Class of 1984, International Artist-in-Residence, and Mitra Abbaspour, Haskell Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, will hold a virtual discussion at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 courtesy of the Princeton University Art Museum. Lek uses gaming software, 3D animation, installation, performance, and technologies such as virtual reality to create site-specific virtual worlds through which he examines the impact of digital realities on the politics of creativity and perceptions of reality. Dates and details are subject to change; visit artmuseum.princeton.edu for updates.

Through Fri., November 6

Students entering grades 6-9 will be able to gather under the tents on the field at the Princeton Family YMCA, 59 Paul Robeson Place, for three-hour sessions. During that time, they can be together safely, enjoy the benefits of socializing, and engage in a more rounded school experience. Screened and trained college students as well as recent graduates will serve as advisors and role models, providing leadership and facilitating fun, structured activities. Financial assistance will be available.

For more information, visit princetonymca.org

Tues., November 10

The Greenway Farmer’s Market will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at 200 Carnegie Center, Princeton.

Free parking will be available at 202 Carnegie Center.

For more information and updates, visit www.greenwayfarmersmarket.com

Thurs., November 12

Photographer Vik Muniz is best known for his recreations of seminal artworks in history using everyday materials, from images torn from magazines to junk to powdered pigments.

Muniz will discuss his career as well as his creative process and his latest production in the face of the pandemic during a virtual discussion at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12, courtesy of the Princeton University Art Museum.

Dates and details are subject to change; visit artmuseum.princeton.edu for updates.

Fri., November 13

“Displaced, Erased, Unseen: Representations of Latinx Bodies in Contemporary Art” will be a virtual faculty panel held at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 by the Princeton University Art Museum.



Live webinar roundtable featuring Princeton voices from across disciplines considering the strategies used by Latinx artists to combat the social and political forces that obscure the lived experiences of marginalized communities. The panel will engage recent scholarship on the representation of Latinx bodies and feature work by Latin American artists recently added to the Museum’s collections.

Panelists include Javier Guerrero, associate professor, Department of Spanish and Portuguese and director of Undergraduate Studies; Susana Draper, associate professor, Comparative Literature; and Christina León, assistant professor, English.

Dates and details are subject to change; visit artmuseum.princeton.edu for updates.

Sat., November 14 & Sun., November 15

The Nassau Film Festival (NFF), which was postponed from May, will be held Nov. 14 and 15 at the Princeton Garden Theatre, Nassau Street, Princeton, to celebrate short films from around the globe.

The NFF screens short films and music videos (30 seconds to 20 minutes) in the following categories: fiction, documentary, animation, student fiction, horror, music videos, trailers and episodic. Best of Festival Awards are given in each of the categories, and attendees have a chance to network with actors, actresses, directors, writers, producers and directors of photography at a special festival event. Audience members will also have the opportunity to participate in question-and-answer panel discussions with filmmakers whose films are selected to screen at the festival. The festival will accept submissions through Sept. 15.

Sat., November 14 – Sat., December 12

The Work of Adrienne Kennedy: Inspiration & Influence will be presented by McCarter @Home from Nov. 14 through Dec. 12.



Kennedy is one of the most prolific and widely studied living playwrights. Despite her outsized influence, Kennedy is not a household name. This digital festival is a celebration of why she should be.

Wed., November 18 – January 10, 2021

Morven Museum & Garden’s Festival of Trees is a juried collection of trees and mantles decorated by area garden clubs and non-profit partners displayed in the museum’s galleries throughout the mansion-turned-museum.

The trees will be on display from Nov. 18 through Jan. 10, 2021.

A Winter Wonderland outdoor fundraiser is planned for Dec. 3. During the fundraising party, the museum will be open to enjoy the decorated trees and mantels at timed intervals; however, the party is based outdoors.

The basic party tickets are $175 per person.

Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festival of Trees is included with museum admission of $10; $8.00 for seniors; free for Friends of Morven and children 6 years old and under.

For more information and associated Festival of Trees programming, both virtual and in-person, visit morven.org/

Fri., November 20

A virtual panel discussion, “Picturing Pandemics: From the Distant Past to the Recent Present” will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 20, courtesy of the Princeton University Art Museum.

Throughout history and across cultures, works of art have played a fundamental role in addressing infectious diseases and their damaging effects on individuals and a society. Some artists have used narrative to document an epidemic, while others have worked more abstractly or have urged activism.

Join Bryan Just, Laura Giles, Veronica White and Robbie LeDesma for a discussion of objects in the museum’s collections related to pandemics, ranging from the ancient Americas to contemporary times.

Dates and details are subject to change; visit artmuseum.princeton.edu for updates.

Tues., December 1

A Day With(out) Art, a virtual exhibition and reflection, will be presented by the Princeton University Art Museum on Dec. 1.

Dec. 1 marks the 31st anniversary of Day With(out) Art, a day when cultural organizations raise awareness of AIDS, remember people who have died, and inspire positive action. In honor of this event, the museum will feature a virtual exhibition, including works of art that reflect on the AIDS crisis, and will invite the community to share thoughts and memories on the museum’s social media accounts.

Dates and details are subject to change; visit artmuseum.princeton.edu for updates.

Sat., December 5

Collecting Art 101 will be held virtually from 1-5 p.m. Dec. 5, courtesy of the Princeton University Art Museum.

Join three fine arts specialists as they share tips on how to begin and maintain an art collection. This program will explore collecting photography, prints and 20th century American painting.

Featuring Sarah Morthland, certified member, Appraisers Association of America, speaking about collecting photography from 1-2 p.m.; Cora Michael, owner/principal, Cora Michael Fine Art LLC, speaking about collecting prints from 2:30-3:30 p.m.; and Jonathan Spies, former gallery director, Menconi + Schoelkopf, speaking about 20th century American paintings, from 4-5 p.m.

Register for one session, or join all three. Each session has its own registration link. Register for each session individually.

Dates and details are subject to change; visit artmuseum.princeton.edu for updates.

Mon., December 14

Princeton PFLAG meeting. PFLAG is a support group for families and friends of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) individuals. A presentation and discussion with a panel of Princeton University LGBT Center Peer Educators, who will share their stories, answer questions, and discuss LGBTQ+ life at the university. PFLAG provides support for families, friends and allies of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) individuals in a safe, confidential and non-judgmental setting. Refreshments. Newcomers welcome. Serving Central New Jersey and beyond. 7-9 p.m. Trinity Church, 33 S. Mercer St., Princeton. Visit pflagprinceton.org for more information.

Continuing events

The Mercer County Solidarity Network (MCSN) is a new mutual aid group designed to connect people in need throughout Mercer County with people who can help meet those needs.

The group is looking for individuals, families and businesses who would like to donate their time, resources or goods/services with people who have been affected by the pandemic and who request support. There is no minimum obligation – donors can specify whatever they feel they can provide and the group will match donors with individuals who have expressed a related need.

To sign up as a donor, visit www.mercersolidarity.org/ or email MercerCountyPOL@gmail.com.

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that promotes communication, public speaking and leadership.

The Toastmasters Club in Hillsborough holds virtual meetings on the first and third Thursdays of the month beginning at 7:15 p.m.

For more information on Toastmasters International, visit www.toastmasters.org/

Co-Dependents Anonymous Step Study Meeting. CoDA is a fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships. Meetings are held every Friday evenings. The 24 Club, The 1860 House, 2nd floor, 124 Montgomery Road, Skillman. For more information, email fridayeveningcoda@gmail.com.

VFW Meetings: Monthly meetings of the Hillsborough Memorial VFW Post 8371 are held the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. in the Somerset County Hillsborough Senior Center, 339 S. Branch Road. The post’s mission is Veterans and Military Support, Youth Scholarship Activities and Community Service. All veterans with foreign service are welcome as members to assist the post in achieving its mission. For information regarding membership, post activities or the youth scholarship programs, contact Commander Tom Cellilli via phone or text at 908-255-3669.

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group: Following the guidelines of the Alzheimer’s Association, the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group is “a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia to meet and develop a mutual support system.” The group meets the first Monday and second Wednesday of each month at the Bridgewater United Methodist Church, 651 Country Club Road, Bridgewater. All are welcome.

Free weekly support groups: Carrier Clinic hosts free weekly support groups on the campus throughout the year. These support programs include:

Weekend Codependency Program, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Bright Futures for Kids, Sundays, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Parents Support Group, Mondays, 7-8:30 p.m.

Mood Disorder Support Group, Thursdays, 7:30-9:15 p.m.

For more information about these or other services and programs available at Carrier Clinic, visit CarrierClinic.org or call 908-281-1513. For more information, visit CarrierClinic.org/WhatToDo.

Midweek meals: The Wednesday midweek meals held in Asbury Hall, at the United Methodist Church of Bound Brook, have started back up. All seniors are invited for a full course meal for $4. Bring friends and family to enjoy a meal and fellowship.

Pop Warner: Calling all 5-7 year olds. Hillsborough Dukes Pop Warner is offering free Flag Football registration to first time players, including instructional and safe environment with fun training activities to teach core skills. Every child plays every game and the Dukes are the only organization that requires coaches to be USA Football Heads Up Certified. There are no tryouts or team drafting. Visit register.hillsboroughdukes.com to register. For more information, contact football@hillsboroughdukes.com.

Coping with addiction: Parents of Addicted Children helps parents understand and cope with drug problems they are facing, and will face, with their children. Meets first and third Monday of month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Neshanic Reformed Church, 715 Amwell Road.

Alzheimer’s support group: The Alzheimer’s Association has a support group in Hillsborough. Family members and caregivers come together to share information and support in a safe, confidential atmosphere. Meetings are the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Brookdale Hillsborough, 600 Auten Road. Call 908-431-1300.

Mothers of Preschoolers: MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meets from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays at the Fellowship Bible Church building, 109 New Amwell Road. The group says it meets to “laugh, cry and embrace the journey of motherhood.” Sponsored by Crossroads Community Church, it hears speakers, has a craft or project and lots of conversation and refreshment. Child care is provided. For information, see www.crossroadsnj.org/MOPS. Registration fee is required.

Divorce support group: A nondenominational support group to help separated and divorced people to a new beginning. The group meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 7-8:30 p.m. at Hillsborough Presbyterian Church, Route 206 at Homestead Road. Call 908-295-6740.

Swim lessons at HRC: The Swim Academy at HRC, located at 30 Brower Lane, Hillsborough, is offering swim lessons for all ages and levels. Call HRC Fitness at 908-359-3600 to register or visit www.hrcfitness.com for class schedules.

