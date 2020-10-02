Eagle Scout builds playground equipment for church, learning center in Hightstown

1 / 5 Eagle Scout Brendan Reiss of Troop 59 in HightstownPHOTOS COURTESY OF WENDY REISS 2 / 5 East Windsor Mayor Janice Mironov, left, presents Eagle Scout Brendan Reiss with a proclamation.PHOTOS COURTESY OF WENDY REISS 3 / 5 Brendan Reiss created a playground, including a Gaga pit, for the First Presbyterian Church of Hightstown and the Better Beginnings Learning Development Center in Hightstown. PHOTOS COURTESY OF WENDY REISS 4 / 5 Hightstown Council Member Steven Misiura, left, with Brendan ReissPHOTOS COURTESY OF WENDY REISS 5 / 5 From left: East Windsor Mayor Janice Mironov, Eagle Scout Brendan Reiss, Hightstown Councilman Steven Misiura and Free Mason Earl Groendyke of the Hightstown Apollo Lodge.PHOTOS COURTESY OF WENDY REISS ❮ ❯

The Eagle Scout ceremony for Brendan Reiss was held on Sept. 13. Troop 59 in Hightstown held the ceremony outdoors at the Elks Lodge Outdoor Pavilion in East Windsor. Brendan’s Eagle Scout project was to build playground equipment, specifically a Gaga pit, for First Presbyterian Church and Better Beginnings Learning Development Center in Hightstown.