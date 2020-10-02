South River school board has three-year, one-year terms available

SOUTH RIVER – Board of Education members John Budzin, Elizabeth DaSilva Leil and David Roshetar will try to retain their seats on the South River Board of Education.
Each term is for three years.
Newcomer Lisa Byrne is running for the one-year term seat on the board.
Election Day is Nov. 3.
Elizabeth DaSilva Leil, 47, has been a borough resident for more than 18 years.
As a board member, Leil said she is aware of the commitment and would like to offer her time, talent and energy once again.
“As a parent with a child in the district and one who recently graduated, along with my educational background, I can bring various perspectives to discussions,” Leil said. “I am an active member of our community through various organizations where my work ethic and integrity are known and valued. As a family, we live the motto of service to others and I welcome being able to assist in any way possible if elected to a term.”
Leil said she has spent 24 years in education, involved in teaching and administration.
Having completed her first two-year term on the school board, Leil said she was then elected to a three-year term. During this time she served on the board’s Instruction Committee, Human Resources Committee, Finance Committee and was the PTA liaison.
David Roshetar, 70, said his family moved to the borough 29 years ago and his four daughters attended South River Public Schools.
Roshetar retired from a career as a safety officer and emergency manager for a large hospital. Previously, he was an Emergency Medical Services director and paramedic.
“Two particular projects that I plan to involve myself in if re-elected are to encourage the continued expansion of our health science and technology curriculum and clubs, and to promote the excellence of our public schools in the community,” Roshetar said.
Neither Budzin nor Byrne could be reached by press time.