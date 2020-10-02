Middlesex County hosting drive-thru job fair with more than 75 employers

The Middlesex County Office of Career Opportunity will hold a drive-thru job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 in the parking lot of the Grand Marquis, 1550 Route 9 south, Old Bridge.

Job seekers will receive packets with information about available career opportunities, and job training from more than 75 employers that are participating in the event.

To comply with CDC guidelines, residents will be able to pull into the Grand Marquis parking lot, roll down their window, and receive a job listing packet from Career Opportunity staff.

Residents are also encouraged to drop off their resume which will be entered into a job matching database.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Township of Old Bridge, Central Jersey Partners, and the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Concurrent events are also being held in Monmouth, Ocean, and Somerset Counties.

The Middlesex County Office of Career Opportunity is funded through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014 and has offices in New Brunswick and Perth Amboy.

For more information about this event, call 732-745-3601.