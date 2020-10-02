Officials: Teen jumps over divider, fatally injured after being struck by vehicle in South Brunswick; family friend sets up GoFundMe account to help defray funeral costs

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A 14-year old juvenile pedestrian was killed in the evening of Sept. 30 after being struck by a vehicle.

The initial investigation conducted by Traffic Safety Officer William Beard of the South Brunswick Police Department and Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined the collision occurred at approximately 9:25 p.m. as the juvenile was crossing Route 1 after having climbed over the center divider, according to information provided on Oct. 1.

At the time of the collision, a Land Rover was traveling northbound on Route 1 in the area of New Street, according to reports.

The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorist stopped, rendered aid to the juvenile, and remained on scene to cooperate with law enforcement, according to reports.

“Our community is hurting right now with the loss of this young life. I have been in touch with Superintendent of Schools Scott Feder and he is coordinating counseling for any students or family members in need. We will continue to work with our schools to provide the resources to deal with this tragedy,” Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information should call Beard at 732-745-4000, ext. 7432 or Morris 732-745-3927.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to fundraiser for the funeral costs for Angelina Rivera.

“On Sept. 30 my best friend’s 14-year-old little sister was involved in a terrible accident and was struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 1. She attended South Brunswick High School, she loved her family and spending time with them, her dogs and painting. A sweet, beautiful and loving daughter, a sister, a niece, a cousin and a friend was lost so suddenly. She was so young and happy with a very bright future ahead of her,” organizer Kimberly Semana wrote on the page.

“Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Nothing will ever prepare a family for a loss like this.

“I created this on their behalf and donations will be given to the family to cover any expenses for the funeral and memorial to help with the financial burden as they transition to a new way of life without her beautiful soul. Anything to help them during such a difficult time,” she wrote.

To make a donation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-arrangements-for-angelina-rivera