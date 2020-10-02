Inaugural events will support Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation

In conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a local nonprofit organization that is dedicated to dealing with domestic violence will host its inaugural events in October.

The Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation will host a golf outing on Oct. 19 (Oct. 23 rain date) at the Gambler Ridge Golf Club, Upper Freehold Township. Lunch will be served at noon, followed by golf at 1 p.m.

The cost to participate is $175 per golfer ($600 for a foursome) and includes golf cart, lunch, awards dinner and a gift bag. Dinner only is $45. For more information, contact Mark Wodell at 732-614-5213.

On Oct. 24, the foundation will host a 5K Color Butterfly Run/Walk at Lake Topanemus Park, Pond Road, Freehold Township. Gates will open at 10 a.m. and the event will begin at 11 a.m. An after-party will follow the 5K. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.

Participants in the 5K may purchase a $39.99 package that includes a race bib, two color packs, a bandana, a magnet and a event T-shirt, or a $34.99 package (no T-shirt). Children between the ages of 3 and 10 will receive a bandana for $10 and a color packet. Free admission will be provided to children 2 years of age or younger, according to the event’s organizers.

The deadline to register is Oct. 16 and individuals may sign up for the 5K event at https://bit.ly/snprun20

Registration after that date will be $45. Participant kits may be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Lake Topanemus. Individuals who pick up their kit on the day of the event will pay a $5 fee.

Food, beverages and merchandise will be available for purchase at the event. Pets are not permitted. Walk-up registration will be offered for $45.

The Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation is named for Stephanie Parze, 25, a Freehold Township resident who was killed in late 2019.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office determined Stephanie was killed by a former boyfriend who had previously been accused of assaulting her. The 29-year-old man subsequently committed suicide.

The foundation’s mission is twofold: to provide education, intervention and support to families and individuals who are dealing with domestic violence and sexual abuse; and to support families who have a missing loved one.

Stephanie’s father, Edward Parze, is the president of the foundation. He said that because of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, the foundation’s initial events have been delayed. However, he noted October is significant because it is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“I’m looking forward to having the events kick off,” Parze said this week. “We are going to raise awareness of domestic violence and promote the foundation. We will have funds raised for next year for my daughter’s foundation.”

Freehold Borough Mayor Kevin Kane will lead a team of runners during the Oct. 24 event at Lake Topanemus to help raise money for the foundation.

Individuals who participate in the “Run With Mayor Kevin Kane to End Domestic Violence” and pay the event’s $34.99 or $39.99 registration fee will also receive a mayor’s team shirt.

“In late 2019, Stephanie Nicole Parze was a victim of domestic violence,” Kane said. “In the weeks that followed, her family, friends and the entire Freehold community came together to try and find her, and ultimately, to mourn her tragic death.

“In their grief, her parents, family members and friends have dedicated themselves to honoring her memory and working to protect others from domestic violence and sexual abuse, and (to support families with) missing loved ones.

“They have established the Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation to increase awareness and raise funds to support their cause. This event will be filled with camaraderie, love and support for the Parze family and provide an opportunity to help fulfill the foundation’s mission.

“I hope people can join me and the foundation in supporting this worthy cause to fight domestic violence and sexual abuse, and to support families with missing loved ones,” Kane said.