Police investigate shooting at Forest View Apartments in Avenel

WOODBRIDGE – Authorities are investigating a shooting which took place Oct. 1 in the Avenel section of Woodbridge.

At approximately 1:17 p.m., Woodbridge police officers responded to the vicinity of Forest View Drive, in the Forest View Apartments, in response to shots fired. Following the arrival of the authorities, a victim was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, according to a joint statement released by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Robert Hubner of the Woodbridge Police Department.

Anyone with information should call Detective Santiago Tapia of the Woodbridge Police Department at 732602-7394, or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3330.