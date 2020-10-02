Registration open for ‘Sing,’ VooDudes concert; East Brunswick residents only

Registration is now open for the Family Night Out Drive In – Virtual Concert & Movie scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Oct. 10, sponsored by East Brunswick Recreation & Parks.

Gates open at 6:15 p.m. at the Community Arts Center, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

The VooDudes Virtual Concert will begin at 6:45 p.m. and “Sing” the movie will follow at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Limit of 80 vehicles; a wait list will be created. Open to East Brunswick residents only.

Families must register via Recreation Department’s Online System. If you are not in the online system yet, follow the information in the Household Information Form and submit as soon as possible. If you are in the system verify you have access to the online account ASAP.

Register only one adult per household.