South Brunswick seniors treated to rice ball lunch

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – In honor of National Senior Center Month, the South Brunswick Senior Center/Office on Aging hosted a drive-by event for township senior citizens on Oct. 1.

The South Brunswick Police Department assisted with traffic control and screening as Senior Center staff members provided lunch for senior citizens, catered by the Let’s Have a Ball food truck.

Artis Senior Living of Princeton Junction, Magyar Bank and the Friends of the Senior Center sponsored the event.

The Senior Center’s doors may be closed, but it is fully staffed and able to provide a host of services. Call 732-329-4000, ext. 7670 for more information.