Edison man charged in fatal New Brunswick crash

An individual has been charged with causing the death of another person in a crash that occurred on Route 1 south in New Brunswick on the night of Oct. 1.

Arsalan Gul, 21, of Edison, was charged with one count of second-degree vehicular homicide, one count of third degree hindering apprehension, and one count of driving while intoxicated, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department.

On Oct. 1 at approximately 11:30 p.m., New Brunswick police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles. An investigation by Officer Peter Maroon of the New Brunswick Police Department and Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that Gul, who was driving an Infiniti sedan, crashed into a Honda Civic causing it to strike a Lexus SUV in the adjacent lane.

The driver of the Civic, Brian O’Donnell, 32, of Robbinsville, was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Subsequently, it was determined Gul was allegedly operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol and a controlled dangerous substance, according to the statement.

Gul is currently being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a Detention Hearing.

Anyone with information should call Maroon at 732-745-5005 or Berman at 732-745-4328.