Former attorney from Freehold, who practiced in Old Bridge, charged with theft of client funds

A former attorney from Freehold, whose practice was in Old Bridge, has been charged in the theft of $71,000 in client funds during the sale of a home located in Middlesex County.

Bert T. Lundberg, 56, of Freehold, appeared at his first virtual court appearance on Oct. 2 on a complaint charging him with one count of third degree misapplication of entrusted property and one count of third degree theft by failure to make required disposition of property received, according to a statement provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone on Oct. 2.

The case is being investigated by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office following a referral from the Office of Attorney Ethics.

The defendant was charged following an investigation by Detective Andrew Winter of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation determined Lundberg allegedly received a $71,000 down payment from the home buyers, to be held in his attorney trust account. Following the closing on Nov. 26, 2019, the deposited money was never forwarded to the homeowners, according to the allegations.

On March 3, Lundberg consented to disbarment as a result of the NJ Office of Attorney Ethics Investigation, according to the statement. Lundberg was admitted to the New Jersey State Bar in 1991 and his practice of law was located on Englishtown Road in Old Bridge.

The investigation is active and is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Detective Andrew Winter of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3192.