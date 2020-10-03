Marlboro zoners will hear proposal for car wash

MARLBORO – When they meet on Oct. 13, the members of the Marlboro Zoning Board of Adjustment are expected to hear an application submitted by Northeastern Development Inc. that proposes the construction of a car wash.

The applicant will seek a use variance and municipal permission to construct the car wash in an 8-acre commercial area at the intersection of Route 79 and School Road West. The shopping center was known in the past as the Manzo mall.

Northeastern Development is seeking a use variance and preliminary approval for the construction of a 3,663-square-foot drive through car wash with five parking spaces and five vacuum station spaces. The application is represented by attorney Kenneth Pape.

A car wash is not a permitted accessory use or a conditional use in a C-2 commercial zone and requires a use variance, according to the application.

In 2018, the Marlboro Planning Board approved the construction of a 12,000-square-foot, one-story addition on the south side of the commercial building, a 10,000-square-foot daycare facility and a 4,500-square-foot pad site retail building at the site.

The car wash is proposed in lieu of the pad site. Access to the car wash would be provided with a right in and right out driveway on Route 79 and full movement driveways on School Road West.