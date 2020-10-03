Monmouth County PBA endorses Licitra

The Monmouth County Conference of PBA delegates, representing 39 law enforcement agencies with more than 2,000 law enforcement officers, are proud to give their overwhelming endorsement of support to Monmouth County freeholder candidate Ross Licitra.

The men and women of the Monmouth County law enforcement community are faced with many challenges each day. It is essential that our officers feel supported and always be treated fairly, with the respect they deserve. Nothing could be more important than for our officers to receive this support from our elected officials.

County freeholders play a significant role ensuring that public safety is at the forefront of their commitment as freeholders and by making certain that the best technology and equipment is made available to our law enforcement community.

We are confident Ross Licitra, who has dedicated more than 30 years of his life to protecting the citizens of this state as a municipal and county police officer, will be there to support our law enforcement community.

Michael Michalski

Chairman

Monmouth County PBA

Freehold Township