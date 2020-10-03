Incumbent Democrats try to retain seat on Sayreville Borough Council

SAYREVILLE – Two Democrats are seeking two available seats on the Sayreville Borough Council.

Incumbent Democrats Vincent Conti and Mary Novak will be on the ballot for the three-year terms in the Nov. 3 election. Republicans Karen Bailey Bebert and Danielle Zaleski are also seeking the terms. They are profiled in a separate article.

Conti, a resident of Sayreville for 15 years, was appointed to the council this year to fill a vacant seat. He is also a commissioner on the Sayreville Economic & Redevelopment Agency (SERA).

“Living in Sayreville with my family, I’d like to take part in shaping the future of our town,” Conti said. “I’d like to retain my seat at the table where the decisions are made so I may continue to preserve and protect the interests of our residents. Residents should know my intentions are always good and I will always do what’s best for our town.

“I pride myself on doing what’s right,” he continued. “I may not make everyone happy at times, but they should know I’ll always do what’s right. I’m an active member of our community, regularly speaking with residents about what would make our town better. I want to achieve some of that for my fellow neighbors, as that would give me great joy.”

In 1992, Conti earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Baruch College. For about 25 years in his professional career, he has worked in a leadership role at UnitedHealthcare and Anthem, two of the largest healthcare organizations in the country.

“I pride myself on being an outstanding people-person, with the accounting skills to go along with that,” he said. “I love engaging people on a social level, as that’s what I’ve done for most of my career, yet I have the know-how to dig into budgets and plan out our financial future from a practical sense. My leadership roles have prepared me to quickly think on my feet and to treat each individual as an individual, as no two individuals are the same.

If elected to a full-three year term, Conti said the issues he intends to address are helping the borough build up its revenue and continuing to work with the team behind Riverton, an ongoing $2.5 billion mixed use development alongside the Raritan River.

“I’d like to help Sayreville build up its revenue so we may create more local jobs, more positive cash flow and a better infrastructure within our town,” he said. “With additional revenue, we may ease the burden on our residents. We may also reinvest in our town and our local businesses.

“Also, I believe the Riverton waterfront project has the footprint to make Sayreville a ‘destination’ and, as the council liaison to SERA, I’m excited to continue working with the Riverton team,” Conti said. “I know we’re close to seeing the bricks and mortar on the ground and that will create the excitement we need within our community. Our town is filled with so many wonderful people, I want to continue working to bring as many good things as I can to our town.”

Novak, who is serving as council president in 2020, has been a resident of Sayreville for 45 years. A member of the governing body for 15 years, she is the council’s longest-serving member, having first been on the governing body from 1995 to 2000 and rejoining in 2012. She also serves on SERA, the Open Space Committee and the Office on Aging.

“I have been in involved in public service to my community since I was 15 and became a first aider,” Novak said. “Over the years I have been on various committees and commissions. I have been a Democratic committeewomen representing the 10th district in Sayreville since 1991. I am a life member of Sayreville Emergency Squad and on the School Advisory Council for Our Lady of Victories. I was a Girl Scout leader and CCD teacher.”

If re-elected, Novak said the issues she intends to address are having less housing development, more clean industries and further technology improvements in Sayreville.

“I have been committed to reducing housing development and increasing clean industries,” she said. “From the automated sanitation trucks in the 1990s to the new public safety radio system, I have been and will continue being a driving force in upgrading technology to increase efficiency and safety for borough workers.”

Contact Matthew Sockol at msockol@newspapermediagroup.com