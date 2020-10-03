Virtual discussions will focus on CBD oil, legalization of marijuana

Learn about CBD oil at 7 p.m. Oct. 20, courtesy of a virtual presentation through the North Brunswick Public Library.

Wellspring Center for Prevention members will discuss CBD oil and cannabidiols.

Register at https://form.jotform.com/202714310962145

For more information, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

For a complete listing of virtual events, visit https://northbrunswicklibrary.org/ or find the library on Facebook @NorthBrunswickLibrary

Learn about marijuana literacy ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, which will include a ballot question for New Jersey residents regarding the legalization of cannabis.

Wellspring Center for Prevention members will discuss what marijuana is, talk about the current marijuana laws in New Jersey, and provide pros and cons of medical marijuana at 7 p.m. Oct. 29.

Register for the virtual discussion at https://form.jotform.com/202714995965167

