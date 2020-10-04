Monmouth County news briefs, Oct. 7

The Arcadian Chorale, an ensemble dedicated to excellence in choral singing, will begin its Fall 2020 season with virtual rehearsals via Zoom every Tuesday from 7:30-9 p.m.

People who like to sing and are interested in becoming new members are invited to audition via Zoom with the group’s founder and muscial director, Marina Alexander, by contacting her via email at arcadianchorale@yahoo.com. Membership in the group is free, according to a press release.

Now in its 28th year, the 60-plus member voice ensemble is a community based group of singers from the greater Monmouth County area.

Over the years, the Arcadian Chorale has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and other major area venues. The ensemble is a member of Monmouth Arts and the New Jersey Choral Consortium, according to the press release.

The ensemble hopes to begin in-person rehearsals for various sections of the chorale in small groups starting in October, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for safety.

Depending on conditions, the chorale’s Fall 2020 program of holiday music may be performed in person or virtually via Zoom and YouTube, according to the press release.

For more information about the upcoming season, visit www.arcadianchorale.org throughout the fall.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families throughout Monmouth County. Volunteers visit with patients in their homes, which can also be nursing facilities and assisted living facilities, at least once a week.

The volunteers read to the patient, reminisce about their lives, play cards, help with letter writing and provide respite for caregivers. Visits can also be virtual and are either during the day or early evening.

Patient care volunteers complete an application and attend a virtual training program. Day and evening virtual training programs are offered. To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email deborah@dovehs.com