Edison reports 15 new COVID-19 cases over two-day period, new cases include a four-year-old child

EDISON – Edison officials reported 15 new COVID-19 cases over a two-day period, which bring the total number of cases to 2,249, according to the Edison Office of Emergency Management.

Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported for Oct. 2. The age range of the cases were from 14-44. Eight new cases were reported for Oct. 3. The age range of the cases were from 4-48.

The township has lost 240 residents to COVID-19, according to Middlesex County.

The township announced dates for the 2020 fall clean-up. Regular recycle day for recycle sections five and 10 on Friday – Oct. 10.

Mayor Thomas Lankey, Township Council and Edison Recreation Department announced its 12th annual Halloween House Decoration contest for township residents. All photo entries can be emailed to ACesareo@edisonnj.org before 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 and must include contact information, full name, phone number and address. Prizes will be awarded to the top three houses selected. Winners will be contact by telephone during the first week of November. For more information contact the Edison Recreation Department at 732-248-7310.

Operation Take Back sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration in conjunction with the Edison Police Department will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 24 to collect unused, unwanted or expired over the counter or prescribed drugs. No syringes. For more information contact Police Lt. Robert J. Dudash Jr. at 732-248-6442 or email rdudash@edisonpd.org.

Menlo Park Mall and all indoor malls reopened on June 29. For more information visit https://www.simon.com/mall/menlo-park-mall.

The Edison Public main library at 340 Plainfield Ave., reopened on July 13. Patrons must wear face masks. Gov. Phil Murphy announced public libraries are allowed to reopen on July 2 with 25% capacity.

The reopening of the north branch library at 777 Grove Ave. began on July 27 and the Clara Barton branch at 141 Hoover Ave. followed. Hours vary at each site.

No seating and study tables at the library will be available. No meetings or programs will be held at least through Labor Day. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours. For more information contact edisondirector@lmxac.org.

The Edison Public Library has launched a COVID memory project. Residents are welcome to share their experiences during the coronavirus through a questionnaire and any images and videos documenting experiences. All items submitted will be reviewed for the library’s archive. For more information visit edisonpubliclibrary.net/covidMemory.shtml.

Lankey issued an executive order ahead of the reopening of outdoor dining on June 15. The executive order, which will run through Oct. 31, allows restaurants and food establishments to eliminate up to 20% of their existing onsite parking to accommodate tables for consumption of food and beverages. Hours of operation for outdoor dining will run from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the township reserves the right to review and revoke approval of applications. The fee for application permits have been waived. For more information visit edisonnj.org.

Indoor dining at 25% capacity – no more than 100 patrons – began on Sept. 4.

The Edison Farmers Market is open from 1-3 p.m. every Wednesday at the Jade Dynasty parking lot, 925 Amboy Ave., through October. Vendors include LaCanasta Produce, Asprocolas Acres, La Bonbonniere Bake Shop, Fresh Honey and Honey Products, Bebe’s All Natural Masalas – Indian sauces for a variety of foods, Elcha’s Eats, and P.M. Naturals.

For more information about pre-order and pickup visit Asprocolasacres.com, la-bonbonniere-bake-shoppe.myshopify.com, www.countrybirdandgarden.net, bebesallnatural.com, and elchaseats.com.

The township has resumed the collection of cardboard from outside of the recycling container on regular recycling days.

Edison Township was not provided any other information regarding the new cases.

For Middlesex County information visit discovermiddlesex.com/covid19/ or www.middlesexcountynj.gov/covid19.